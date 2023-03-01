Well, well, well, look who's trying to bring back 3D.

While at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, ZTE announced it partnered with Leia, a leading 3D technology developer, to launch a new Android tablet called the Nubia Pad 3D. It's unique because it claims to offer a glasses-free 3D viewing experience.

The Nubia Pad 3D has a 12.4-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2560x1600px, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. ZTE said the tablet comes with a proprietary DLB layer developed by Leia, in addition to Leia's 3D Lightfield mode, both of which allow it to offer an immersive 3D viewing experience. The tablet's onboard conversion software can transform standard 2D content to 3D in real-time.

To provide a glasses-free 3D experience, the Nubia Pad 3D is equipped with dual 8-megapixel front-facing cameras that track the user's face. The tablet's 16MP cameras on the back and dual front-facing cameras also allow you to take 3D photos and videos and scan objects.

That means the Nubia Pad 3D is not just a playback browser for 3D content, but it can also be used to create high-quality 3D content. It comes pre-loaded with several Leia 3D apps and the Leia Appstore, too, which has over 50 3D games and 1200+ 3D educational apps.

ZTE is pitching the device as best suited for 3D education, medical support, and digital exhibitions at museums, and other enterprise use cases.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and packing 128GB or 256GB storage, the Nubia Pad 3D features a 9,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs on Android 13. It also has a microSD card slot for expansion.

It will be available for pre-order from 25 March 2023, with a launch scheduled for 12 April. ZTE has not yet confirmed pricing details.

While the Nubia Pad 3D from ZTE is noteworthy for its glasses-free 3D viewing experience, let's face it, the 3D trend peaked in the 2010s. We should have learned our lesson from those clunky glasses and mediocre 3D movies that gave us headaches. Are there even any ardent 3D fans still out there? Time will tell, but it's hard to get excited about the Nubia Pad 3D arriving fashionably late to a party that has long since ended.