Zoom, the company that came to the fore as a way for people to keep working remotely during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that it is expanding its Zoom IQ AI feature.

Built on the OpenAI technology that powers ChatGPT, this use of Low Language Model (LLM) technology will allow Zoom to better help people during meetings.

Zoom zoom

Zoom announced the AI upgrades via a blog post, outlining a few of the different ways that Zoom IQ will come in handy for people. According to that blog post Zoom IQ will be able to do a few cool things.

The first is being able to summarize meetings for people who join late, something that could prevent all of those recaps that we experience thanks to a late joiner who just wants catching up instead of turning up on time.

Next, Zoom will also come in handy when you're in a text meeting and have to step away for whatever reason. Come back, and Zoom IQ will be able to recap all of the information that you missed while off elsewhere.

On top of that Zoom IQ will be able to generate a whiteboard based on text prompts, while it'll also take content suggestions from your notes and then turn them into those post-meeting emails we all love so much.

All of this will start to roll out starting in April. The chat and email composition portion will be available "to select customers by invitation," but the summary features are going to be made available more broadly, the company says.

OpenAI technology has been finding its way into any app that will take it of late amid ongoing concerns that anything more advanced could prove problematic. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk were among more than a thousand researchers and tech experts who wrote an open letter asking for anything more advanced than OpenAI's GPT-4 to be paused. The group is concerned about the impact that advanced AI could have on society.

But who can argue with it writing our emails for us at the very least?