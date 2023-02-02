This £500 e-scooter has a seat and looks more like a bike to us.

When does an e-scooter stop being an e-scooter and become a bike instead? That's the question that springs to mind when we look at the Zinc Venture Folding E-Scooter.

Announced and now on sale - but sold out - and costing £500 / $603 / €571,95, this e-scooter has two tyre-laden wheels, a seat, and handlebars. If that sounds like a bike to you, you're not alone. But Zinc says it's definitely an e-scooter.

That's actually pretty problematic for Zinc, given the fact that it's on sale in the UK and can't actually be used on a public road, cycle path, or pavement. But the company reckons that it'll be pretty great for couriers and food delivery people when the e-scooter laws change.

Once that happens riders can look forward to making use of those 14-inch wheels, built-in shock absorbers, and a rechargeable battery that's attached to a 250W motor. All of that means that you should be good for around 15 miles before the battery needs any more juice. Top speed? A little more than 15mph on smooth and flat surfaces, we're told.

Recharging the e-scooter takes around three or four hours and when you aren't using it the whole thing can be folded away for easier storage and carrying around. When you aren't riding it, of course.

Beyond the fact that you can only ride the Zinc Venture on private land, the main issue with this e-scooter is that you can't actually get your hands on one. They're already sold out according to the website and we checked across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. That will presumably change in the future.

For now, though, the only question we have is what will happen first? The e-scooter coming back into stock or the law changing so that it can actually be used.