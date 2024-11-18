Key Takeaways Zerocam is an AI-free camera app that simplifies the experience to just a viewfinder and shutter button.

The app's restrictions force you to work on fundamental photography skills like composition and framing.

Default smartphone camera apps have real biases that influence the look and feel of photos, prompting the need for alternative apps.

In 2024, there's never been more ways to make an image. If it's not the camera on your smartphone, it's scribbling on a tablet with a stylus, or generating something horrendous with an AI image generator . And because it's so easy to make an image from scratch, the decision around how you make them has never seemed more urgent.

The default camera app is the place most people head first, and it's increasingly the source of heavily processed images that look good 95% of the time, but also increasingly don't reflect the reality photos are supposed to capture. That AI-powered editing tools are integrated into multiple parts of the shooting and editing process makes things even stranger.

Halide , a premium iPhone camera app I've covered here on Pocket-lint before, has tried to address this tension by giving users the option to skip their phone's traditional image processing pipeline entirely. These "Process Zero" photos frequently look more natural than anything an iPhone shoots on its own , with shadows and texture that Apple's desire to make things as easy as possible polishes away. But where does that leave Android users looking for something similar?

Zerocam, a camera app that's just made its way to the Play Store, might be the answer. It strips photography down to it's most basic components -- composition and framing -- and avoids the frequently dramatic image processing a Samsung or Google phone might normally do. But as I found using the app, those restrictions can pretty quickly make you question just what you want a smartphone camera to do, and if there's even one way for taking photos that will work for everyone.

Zerocam turns your smartphone camera into a single button

The bare essentials of taking a photo

Whereas Halide is all about offering you more control over how you take your photos by surfacing information that your smartphone avoids or hides for simplicity's sake, Zerocam thinks all of that is a distraction. Once you set it up, all the app is a viewfinder, a yellow shutter button, and toggle to cycle through the different lens options on your phone. There are no controls for focus or exposure, no additional photo modes if you want to shoot a time-lapse or a portrait shot, and no way to rotate the app's interface when you want to shoot horizontally.

The iOS version of Zerocam offers a few more features than the Android version, including a widget that lets you track how many days you've used the app to take a photo.

The photos Zerocam takes are similarly barebones. If you're used to the saturated colors and high dynamic range of a Pixel 9's normal output, you might be surprised by what Zerocam captures. Photos absolutely feel more candid, but they're also more washed out and colored strangely in bright direct light, and blurry in low-light and nighttime settings. If you're not careful, it's also pretty easy to take a photo that's out of focus, which might be a turn-off if you're used to reflexively tapping on your screen to adjust the focus of your photo.

Limitations force you to rely on fundamentals