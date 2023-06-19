Asus is set to announce the Zenfone 10 on 29 June and you'll be able to watch the whole thing online, but you won't have to wait until that date to see what the phone will look like after new renders leaked online.

Those renders show us a phone that will be small yet, it appears, gorgeous to look at. But in the case of the Zenfone 10, that beauty is expected to be more than just skin deep — we're expecting some big specifications to go with those looks.

Curves in all the right places

This latest round of leaked images comes from Evan Blass via the @evleaks Twitter account. That Twitter account is currently locked down, but you can see some of the images he shared right here.

These renders show us a phone that will come in no fewer than five different colours; black, blue, green, red, and white. And it's difficult to pick a favourite. We're particularly fond of that green, and that's an all-new color for the Zenfone 10 release.

Beyond the colours, we also see that the Zenfone 10 will have two large cameras around the back as well as a corner hole-punch situation on the front to house the selfie camera. That camera will sit beneath a 5.9-inch display which should look pretty good thanks to the use of AMOLED technology. That display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, too.

On the inside, we're expecting plenty of big names and numbers. It all begins with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that will be joined by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. One of those big rear cameras will be a 200-megapixel affair, we're told, with optical image stabilisation also included. The second camera will be a new ultra-wide if what we're hearing is accurate.

Continuing the spec dump, a 5,000mAh battery and 67W charging will handle most power needs, while a side-mounted fingerprint scanner will take care of biometrics. Fans of wired headphones will no doubt be pleased to hear that a 3.5mm jack is included despite the IP68 water resistance rating.

We can of course expect all of this to be confirmed during the Zenfone 10 event that will take place in Taipei at 21:00CST on 29 June 2023. That date isn't all that far away, and the Zenfone 10 is already shaping up to be a phone worth keeping an eye on if you're someone who prefers their handsets to be a little on the more pocketable side.