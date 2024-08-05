Key Takeaways Traversing Hyrule trailer reveals new mechanics, and focuses on Zelda as the main protagonist

The trailer showcases familiar and new locations to explore with unique side quests

New abilities Bind and Reverse Bond, Smoothie Shops, and outfits improve gameplay experience

Nintendo has revealed a new Traversing Hyrule trailer for the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This trailer shows off a handful of the regions you will explore, plus a few new mechanics never seen before.

Echoes of Wisdom was revealed earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct as the next 2D Zelda title and will utilize the same art style as the Link's Awakening remake . The big twist this time is that Link isn't the main protagonist, but for the first time ever Zelda will take center stage in a mainline entry using a brand new form of magic called Echo that allows her to copy almost any object or enemy in the world.

0:50 Related Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is perfection in a tiny package I might never leave the house again without the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda in my pocket.

Take a tour of Hyrule

Some of the places you'll see

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Adventure Platform(s) Switch Released September 26, 2024 Developer(s) Nintendo ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+

The Traversing Hyrule trailer is a narrated overview of some of the key locations and regions you can look forward to exploring in Echoes of Wisdom. After the main Central Platue, where Hyrule Castle resides, the trailer turns to the familiar Gerudo Desert. This desert region has appeared in numerous Zelda titles, and will once again be home to the Gerudo Tribe of women, dangerous sandstorms, and enigmatic ruins. The Eldin Volcano is another returning location. This treacherous mountain will have deadly lava flows to avoid if you wish to visit the Goron tribe. Finally, the Faron Wetlands serve as the forest biome where the Deku call home.

In terms of brand-new locations, we see the Jabul Waters where this game's versions of the Zora reside. Each location will offer new side quest Zelda can accept and complete using your Adventure Log and Waypoints to fast travel between specific points.

Zelda doesn't have to explore on foot all the time, however. She will be able to mount up just like Link and ride her own steed across Hyrule once you learn how to create a Carrot Echo. Once on horseback, you can trample over weaker foes and leap over obstacles to reach new areas.

Two new abilities at your disposal will be Bind and Reverse Bond. Bind allows you to connect to any object (or enemy) to link your movement. If there's a massive boulder blocking your path, you can Bind it to move it over a pit and drop it. Reverse Bond does the opposite: any object or enemy you connect with will move Zelda as it moves, such as connecting to a bird to fly you across otherwise inaccessible obstacles.

The final new mechanic shown in the trailer is Smoothie Shops. Run by adorable Business Scrubs, these stands allow you to mix up various ingredients you collect around Hyrule to craft different buff-granting smoothies. Additionally, there will be various outfits that can improve various stats, such as Zora's Flippers improving your swim speed.

There's no doubt plenty more to learn about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom before it launches on September 26 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.