Accessory maker Zagg has announced two new screen protectors, both of which can claim to be the world's first certified biodegradable screen protectors. And they're made from plants, too.

The new screen protectors are designed for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 from Apple, which means that they're going to be protecting some expensive hardware.

Starting with the iPhone, the Flex Eco is a flexible hybrid polymer screen protector that's designed to absorb the force of an impact and then dispel it, all while protecting the display that sits below it. There's also an anti-microbial treatment added for good measure that's supposed to protect the screen protector itself.

Next is the Ultra Eco, a screen protector built to protect against scratches and screen shatters while still helping to keep the planet safe. It's also made from plant-based materials, too.

Over in the world of the Apple Watch, the wearable gets the Ultra Eco, a screen protector that Zagg promises will provide a clear and scratch-free view of your Apple Watch "just like your watch's original screen."

While there are already thousands of options for ways to protect your iPhone and Apple Watch screen, what makes these so special is that they aren't made from petroleum-based plastics. That's obviously good for the planet, but Zagg is going a step further.

According to a press release, Zagg has also paired up with Eden Reforestation Projects and will plant a tree for every Flex Eco and Ultra Eco that the company manages to sell.

As for availability, you can order the new planet-saving screen protectors direct from the Zagg website right now. Prices will of course vary depending on the model of iPhone and size of Apple Watch Series 8 that you happen to own.