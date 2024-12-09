Key Takeaways YouTube TV has launched a 24/7 Zen channel for viewers to enjoy a moment of peace.

Viewers can access the Zen channel anytime, add it to their custom guide, and watch cozy winter-themed content.

The Zen moments feature landscapes and animals like penguins, catering to fans of nature and relaxation.

If you're familiar with YouTube TV, you'll be aware of its infamous commercial breaks, which invite viewers to take in a moment of zen before the show or movie they're watching resumes. Now, the streaming giant is taking its popular "Enjoy the Zen" breaks to the next level.

YouTube has announced the launch of a 24/7 YouTube TV Zen channel. Viewers can tune in at any time or place and enjoy a moment of calm and peace. You'll love the Zen channel if you enjoy nature, especially penguins.

YouTube TV viewers have long requested that YouTube turn its zen moments into a whole channel. In a blog post announcing the move, YouTube simply wrote, "You asked, and we listened."

How to find the Zen channel

To start watching the new 24/7 Zen Channel on YouTube TV, search for "Zen" or "YouTube TV Zen" on the app. If you want quick and easy access to it, you can also add the Zen channel to your Custom Live Guide in settings.

Right now, the channel is playing lots of cozy winter-themed content, like penguins, polar bears, ice skating, and snow. If you're looking for something to put on in the background during the holidays that isn't a fireplace, the Zen channel might be just what you're looking for.

Zen moments came into the spotlight when YouTube played them as filler when there wasn't an ad on its TV service and encouraged viewers to "Enjoy the zen." The Zen moments featured beautiful landscape shots of Earth and charming animals like penguins waddling around and going about their daily lives.

YouTube TV is a streaming service that lets you watch popular cable networks from its app or website. The service costs $73 a month and is only available in the United States. The 24/7 Zen channel on YouTube TV is really pleasant to watch, and I recommend checking it out. Sometimes, it's great to unwind for a minute or two by watching the beauty and marvels of planet Earth.