Over the past decade, cord-cutting has become increasingly popular, leading to a wide variety of streaming services. From lesser-known options like Pluto TV to mainstream choices like Netflix and Prime Video, there's plenty of content to match your viewing habits and budget.

Two of our favorite streaming services are YouTube TV and Sling TV. And while these services offer some of the same benefits, they have some key differences that cord cutters should note before signing up with one or the other.

Channel Lineup

Vast selection vs. a-la-carte options

Right from the start, YouTube TV impresses with over 100 live channels, including live news and on-demand content, all without an annual contract. Popular channels like ABC, NBC, and FOX offer a diverse mix of sports, news, and other genres, ensuring comprehensive programming.

Sling TV, on the other hand, offers a more tailored approach. Users start with either Sling Orange or Sling Blue, which provide 34 and 42 channels, respectively. From there, you can add "a la carte" packages focused on sports, news, entertainment, and even international content. The Orange package centers on sports and family (e.g., ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform), while the Blue package leans towards news and entertainment, featuring channels like NBC, Fox News, and MSNBC.

Sling TV’s approach allows users to avoid paying for channels they don't need, a common complaint with traditional cable services like Comcast and DISH Network.

Streaming quality and user experience

Both YouTube TV and Sling TV hit the mark

Both YouTube TV and Sling TV excel in streaming quality, delivering high-definition streams across TVs, smartphones, and laptops with minimal buffering, even on average internet connections.

In terms of layout, Sling TV features neatly organized tabs and a grid-style live TV guide with horizontal scrolling, mimicking traditional television. YouTube TV is similar, with a grid format and clear annotations for current and upcoming shows.

Both services also offer a high degree of personalization, allowing users to pin their favorite channels and add content to their libraries for quick access. Prominent search bars make it easy to find both live and on-demand content.

If we had to choose, YouTube TV slightly edges out Sling TV, though Sling TV’s customization options might negate this advantage, depending on your viewing habits.

DVR and on-demand content

Unlimited vs. just OK

One of YouTube TV’s standout features is its DVR functionality, allowing users to record and save content for up to 9 months at no additional cost. For instance, if you're a huge 90-Day Fiancé fan, you can record the entire season (organized by episode) and watch it whenever you want, as long as you're a subscriber.

YouTube TV’s DVR experience is smooth, with quick forwarding through commercials, unlimited skips, and a small interface to manage your recordings. Plus, YouTube’s on-demand content integrates seamlessly with your DVR library.

In contrast, Sling TV’s DVR functionality is less refined. It comes with 50 hours of cloud storage, with an option to upgrade to 200 hours for an additional fee. Unlike YouTube TV, Sling TV recordings are only kept until you reach your storage limit.

To sum up, if you’re constantly on the go and need to record your favorite shows, YouTube TV’s limitless storage and broader channel selection might be the better choice.

Pricing

Budget-friendly vs. premium

As of this writing, YouTube TV is priced at $72.99 per month, which may be a bit steep for budget-conscious users. However, there are ongoing promotions, such as a one-month free trial and $8 off your first four months ($64.99/month). The service also has no annual contracts or hidden fees like traditional cable TV.

YouTube TV also offers a Spanish Plan for $34.99 per month, and NFL Sunday Ticket starts at four payments of $87.25/month, totaling $349 with no contract required.

On the other hand, Sling TV is much more affordable, starting at $40 per month for the Blue or Orange packages. Ongoing promotions often reduce the price to $20 for a limited time, including free DVR and DVR Plus (50 hours and 200 hours of storage, respectively). Sling TV’s biggest perk is its a-la-carte focus, allowing users to add packages and features to suit their budget.

Compatibility and number of profiles

Youtube TV allows up to six profiles per account; Sling TV far less

Both YouTube TV and Sling TV are compatible with almost all devices, including almost all smart TVs, streaming devices like Roku and Fire Sticks, and video game consoles like the PlayStation 5, making both services about equal when it comes to compatibility.

YouTube TV excels in user profiles and personalization, allowing you to create up to six profiles per account, which is perfect for larger households with diverse viewing preferences. Switching between profiles is also a breeze. Each profile benefits from Google's AI and machine learning, providing relevant content recommendations. For example, you’ve recently binged The Walking Dead, YouTube TV will suggest similar content based on your activity.

Sling TV also offers customizable user profiles but with fewer options. Its recommendation engine isn’t as advanced, relying more on favorite channels than sophisticated algorithms. Additionally, switching profiles is less intuitive, making account sharing more challenging.

In short, YouTube TV outshines Sling TV in managing user profiles and personalization, offering more profiles per account and better content recommendations.

Device compatibility: Mostly the same

YouTube TV does have a small leg up

Both YouTube TV and Sling TV are compatible with almost all devices, including streaming devices like Roku and Fire Sticks, gaming consoles like PlayStation 5, and smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and others. Since both are cross-platform, you can watch content anywhere on any device.

However, YouTube TV edges out Sling TV in device compatibility thanks to its seamless integration with Google Assistant, enabling voice commands for volume control or channel changes. I also love its multitasking feature, allowing you to check emails or browse recipes without interrupting your viewing.

Which service should you choose?

My vote goes to YouTube TV, but if you watch less, Sling TV can save you some money

Sling TV

Ultimately, the choice between YouTube TV and Sling TV depends on your viewing habits.

If you're a frequent TV watcher who values unlimited DVR storage and curated content, like I am, YouTube TV is the better option, as long as you can handle the higher price.

However, if you're an occasional viewer with a few favorite channels, Sling TV’s customizable channel options and lower price point might be more suitable for you.