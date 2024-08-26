Key Takeaways YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV both have unlimited DVR space.

The price difference between the two is negligible, but the value of the Hulu bundle is important to consider.

YouTube TV has an intuitive UI, while Hulu + Live TV maintains the usual clunky Hulu interface, impacting user experience.

With cable still slowly withering away in favor of streaming, one last blow towards traditional cable is live TV services . Live TV services are the best of cable with a streaming flair. You get all the channels and available add-ons you expect out of cable, with the added perks of wider availability and an often lower price.

When shopping around for live TV services, there are two that stand out in the field for their quick and easy brand recognition: YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV . Both are titans of the video streaming world, albeit on different sides of the market.

Channel lineup

Small differences, big impact

One of the most important things to consider when looking into cable plans, traditional or otherwise, is channel lists. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV both come with a heaping list of channels, but YouTube TV does have more channels in total. YouTube TV has roughly 125 channels, though some of them may not be available in some regions, while Hulu has around 110. While these numbers are close, there are some important channels missing from either set-up that bear consideration.

The biggest things that Hulu + Live TV is missing that YouTube TV has are channels such as AMC alongside a handful of sports channels. Additionally, YouTube TV also has quite a few extra companion channels that aren’t on Hulu + Live TV. An easy example are channels like MTV and Nickelodeon. Whereas Hulu + Live TV only has regular MTV and Nickelodeon with Nick Jr., YouTube TV has MTV, MTV2, and MTV Classic as well as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, and Teen Nick. While these kinds of extra channels aren’t Earth shattering, it is a factor to keep in mind.

On the flip side, Hulu + Live TV has a sparse few channels that YouTube TV does not. The most obvious channel that Hulu + Live TV has that YouTube TV does not is The CW. For the most part, that isn’t the biggest loss, but to those that do care to have it around, it's certainly something to consider.

For the broadest coverage, you really can’t choose incorrectly between either service. Neither YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV will leave you with a shortage of channels to flip through. And ultimately, if something like AMC is your sole concern, you’re better off looking into an AMC+ subscription than a YouTube TV subscription.

Overall user experience

The king of streaming UI vs. the clunkiest streaming service

The experience of using both services is wildly different. To understand what makes the user experience so different between YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, you first have to understand what made the original platforms popular to begin with.

There are plenty of other video sharing websites on the internet, such as Vimeo and Dailymotion. What makes YouTube better than alternatives is partially to do with the actual UI. YouTube’s video player is one of the best on the internet. It just feels good to use. It’s responsive, it’s intuitive, and it’s largely been the same for over a decade. This familiarity carries well into YouTube TV.

YouTube TV’s UI feels like YouTube, but it’s cable. And that is a great thing. YouTube’s UI has been slowly fine-tuned into near perfection, and being able to experience cable TV through that interface is incredible. Perhaps the most appealing factor YouTube TV has going for it is how good it feels to use. YouTube TV is insanely easy to use and understand, and that lends to any potential flaws not feeling as bad as they could.

Hulu became popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s off of the premise of being able to watch TV shows, for free, on the web. It was ad-supported and let users watch a wide variety of TV shows as they came out. Hulu’s primary appeal was the content. And that was its only appeal, because Hulu’s UI was bad. The video player was nowhere near as pleasant to use as YouTube’s, and streaming was in absolute infancy as a whole.

Over a decade later, and Hulu’s UI really hasn’t gotten much better. Compared to 2009, Hulu’s UI is leagues better. However, compared to its streaming peers, Hulu has one of the worst UIs. While YouTube TV’s UI is based on the standard YouTube UI, the Hulu + Live TV UI is the exact same as the standard Hulu UI. So, if you don’t like the user experience of using Hulu, you won’t like using Hulu + Live TV.

DVR and on-demand content

Limitless DVR space all around