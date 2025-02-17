Summary YouTube announced Paramount content will continue on YouTube TV, securing availability

Users can continue to access Paramount channels and their recorded content on YouTube TV

YouTube reached a new deal allowing members to enjoy Paramount content with no disruptions

YouTube has announced that Paramount content will continue to be supported on YouTube TV. Days after notifying users that CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus would not be supported, the company has signed a deal, securing the availability.

In a recent blog post, YouTube states that it's "reached a deal" with Paramount to keep its content on YouTube TV. This means that subscribers will continue to have access to Paramount channels. In addition, recordings that are in user libraries will continue to be made available.

In a separate social post, YouTube tells audiences, "Members, we’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount content on YouTube TV."

YouTube TV Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $83 /month Free trial Yes, length varies See at YouTube TV

What YouTube's new deal with Paramount means for you

YouTube TV will continue to offer content including add-ons from Paramount+

It has been a bit of a roller coaster for YouTube TV subscribers this past week or so. Initially, it was deemed that Paramount content, including that of CBS and CBS sports, would become unavailable as of February 13. Thankfully, the new deal ensures all content, including favorites from Paramount+ and Showtime will continue to be available.

"YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels and add-ons including Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and will enable more user choice in the future," YouTube states. If you already have access to Paramount content via YouTube TV, you should not see any disruptions in how you view your content.

Initially, YouTube was going to offer users an $8 credit if Paramount content was "unavailable for an extended period of time." However, given that a deal has been placed and no extended disruptions were experienced, it's unlikely subscribers will see a credit.

“We take these decisions very seriously & will be sure to communicate any potential changes in the future before they happen," YouTube says.

What this means for the future of Paramount content on YouTube TV

It's unclear how long the new deal secures Paramount content on YouTube TV

Although subscribers can now take a breath, there are still a few lingering questions. The first is how long the new deal secures Paramount content on YouTube TV. In an ideal sense, YouTube and Paramount reached a multi-year deal so subscribers can continue enjoying the content offering.

The other major question is whether or not this new deal will affect the pricing. In December, YouTube TV increased its subscription by $10 a month to $82.99. YouTube has not announced whether a new price bump may or may not be in the future as a result of this new deal.