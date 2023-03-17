YouTube TV's latest price hike might irritate some subscribers.

The monthly subscription fee for the live TV streaming service has increased. In a notice to customers, YouTube stated that the increase is necessary to cover rising content costs. It also wants to invest in the service more. So while this YouTube TV price increase may be frustrating for subscribers, it is apparently a necessary step to ensure the company can continue to provide the best possible TV service. But here's what this means for you and current and potential YouTube TV subscribers.

How much does YouTube TV cost after the price increase?

The price of YouTube TV's base plan has increased by $8, bringing the new monthly cost from $64.99 to $72.99 in the US. This is an increase of 12.3 per cent.

When does YouTube TV's price hike take effect?

The new price was effective for new subscribers from 16 March 2023. Existing subscribers will see the price increase on their first monthly bill on or after 18 April.

Note: Customers who may currently have a discounted price for YouTube TV's base plan as part of any promotional offer will not see their rates go up until their special deal ends. After that, they will be charged the new standard price of $72.99 per month for YouTube TV's base plan.

Are there any changes to YouTube TV's add-ons?

Yes. YouTube announced that it is lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month. Additionally, the company recently inked a seven-year deal for NFL's Sunday Ticket on YouTube, which will be available to anyone in the US as an add-on to YouTube TV starting in the 2023 football season.

YouTube has not yet disclosed pricing for Sunday Ticket.

Existing subscribers will continue to receive the same benefits as before with the price increase.

The base plan provides subscribers with access to over 100 live channels, such as local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC broadcast channels. It also comes with cloud-based DVR with unlimited storage, special features like Key Plays View, the ability to create up to six household accounts, and three concurrent streams.

Are there any YouTube TV deals right now?

Yes. As a limited-time offer, new subscribers can get $10 off their first three months, making it an excellent opportunity for cord-cutters looking to try out the service.