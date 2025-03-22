Summary
- Most people should choose YouTube TV's default package or the Spanish Plan.
- It may be worth paying for Entertainment Plus or the NFL Sunday Ticket bundle, depending on your tastes.
- Options like 4K Plus and NFL RedZone are tougher to justify.
While YouTube TV is easily one of the best-known live TV streaming service -- if you're in the US, that is -- it's also potentially confusing, not to mention expensive. On top of an $83 per month base package, there are numerous add-ons, some of which you might consider essential for your viewing habits. In some Spanish-speaking households, for instance, the practical cost could be closer to $100.
Before you plunk down any cash for a new YouTube TV subscription, or upgrade the one you have, here's what you need to know about the various packages Google offers, excluding individual channels. You could end up deciding that on-demand streaming is more financially viable.
YouTube TV
- Simultaneous streams
- 3
- # of profiles
- 6
- Live TV
- Yes
- Price
- Starts at $83 /month
- Free trial
- Yes, length varies
Do you really need to worry about spyware on your phone?
It's a matter of where you live, what you do, and what your security habits are like.
The default YouTube TV package
More than enough for some people
To Google's credit, YouTube TV's $83 core subscription does offer a lot. The base package includes six user profiles, unlimited cloud DVR recording and playback, and up to three simultaneous streams per household. Most importantly, there are over 100 channels. That makes it impractical to list them all, but here are some highlights:
- ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, plus their news and sports channels
- BBC, CNN, and other 24-hour news networks
- Cartoon Network and Comedy Central, including a dedicated Adult Swim channel
- ESPN channels, including college spin-offs
- PBS and PBS Kids
- Disney and Nickelodeon channels
- AMC, Discovery, FX, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, USA Network, and other cable standards
- NBA TV and NFL Network
- Univision, Telemundo, and UniMás for Spanish-language viewers
The major gaps here are in movies and Spanish channels. That's because many "premium" channels are missing, such as HBO, along with more specialized Spanish networks.
Depending on your favorite sports, you may also be missing live coverage of some games.