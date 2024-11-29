When it comes to alternatives to cable, you really can't do better than YouTube TV. With dozens of channels , nearly-infinite customization and basically unlimited DVR space, there's a lot to love about this service.

However, despite all the positives, there's one big area where YouTube TV falls a little short: price. Though it offers way more than one-note streamers like Netflix or Max, it can be hard to stomach YouTube TV's expensive plans , which start at $73 monthly, and go up depending on the add-ons you choose.

However, it looks like the streaming giant is getting in on the Black Friday madness and is offering a pretty sweet deal... at least for some.

Save $23 a month for the first two months of service,

If you have never tried YouTube TV before you can check out the service's free trial offer, and then subscribe to the YouTube TV base plan (which includes over 100 channels ) for only $50 for the first two months during the current Black Friday promotion. After the two month promotional period, the rate will then revert to the usual $73 subscription fee.

However, if you've been on the fence about trying the service, this might be a great entry point and help you see whether this service makes sense as part of your streaming lineup. And if you decide it isn't for you, you can cancel at any time.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available to those who have never tried YouTube TV before, so if you've previously checked out a trial or let an older subscription lapse, this deal won't work for you.