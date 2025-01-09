Summary YouTube TV now notifies users when the content they're watching is available in 4K.

To watch 4K content on YouTube TV, you need the 4K Plus add-on, which costs an extra $10 a month.

YouTube TV recently raised the price of its subscription fee to $83 a month.

YouTube TV is a popular streaming service for live TV, which many turn to as an alternative to cable. If you're a fan of high-resolution 4K content, this latest YouTube TV update will be music to your ears.

YouTube TV has added a prompt to notify users when the content they're watching is available in 4K resolution (via Cord Cutters News). If what you're watching is available in 4K, a notification in the top right corner of your screen will appear, letting you navigate to the 4K stream easily. The update is rolling out now.

This feature saves you time from endlessly scrolling the guide menu to discover if something is available in 4K. It's important to note that to watch 4K content on YouTube TV, you need the 4K Plus add-on, which costs an additional $10 per month on top of your subscription.

Your changes have been saved YouTube TV Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $83 /month Free trial Yes, length varies See at YouTube TV

The 4K Plus add-on has extra benefits

However YouTube TV recently announced a price hike

Erik Mclean / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

Besides 4K content, the 4K Plus add-on also has a couple of other benefits. The add-on lets you have simultaneous streams and lets you download DVR recordings to view offline on your mobile device. However, it adds a fee of $10 per month to your YouTube TV subscription, which already has a $10 price hike going into effect this month.

In December last year, YouTube TV announced it was raising the price of its monthly subscription fee from $73 a month to $83 a month. The change is already in effect for new members signing up today, and if you're a current subscriber, it will go into effect on your first billing cycle on or after January 13. YouTube attributed the price hike to the "rising cost of content."

If you enjoy watching content in 4K resolution, the 4K Plus add-on will likely be worth it if you don't mind the cost. The notification prompt YouTube TV is adding with this update will make it much easier to find your favorite shows and events in 4K, which is a good thing considering how much the service is charging for it.