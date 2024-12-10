Key Takeaways Playables on YouTube offers free games, and the service is rolling out a new multiplayer feature starting with two games.

Most of the games available on YouTube Playables are action, sports, trivia, or puzzle-related.

You can find YouTube Playables in the Explore tab on the app or website.

A lot of people turn to YouTube to watch gaming videos, but what about playing games themselves? You might not know this, but YouTube has a free games section called Playables, which lets users play games directly on YouTube on all devices.

In an effort to level up Playables, YouTube is now adding multiplayer functionality to two of the games available on the service, with more to come. Playables first launched in September 2023, and has over 100 games available to play for free.

"We’re beginning to test a new multiplayer feature for a few select games on YouTube Playables," YouTube said in a blog post. "Multiplayer on Playables lets you play games in real-time with other users. We’re starting our tests with two games: Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3 on desktop and mobile devices."

How to access YouTube Playables

There is a large variety of free games to play

To check out YouTube Playables yourself, go to YouTube's website or app and select Playables under the Explore tab. The service is free and doesn't require a YouTube Premium subscription to play any of its games.

Keep in mind that most of these are simple browser games, so don't expect any genre-defining AAA titles. Most of the games available on YouTube Playables are action, sports, trivia, or puzzle-related. The two titles receiving multiplayer functionality are Ludo Club, a dice and board game, and Magic Tiles 3, a music rhythm game. YouTube is testing its new multiplayer feature with just these two titles for now, but says more titles will get multiplayer soon.

Multiplayer games on Playables may attract new players and could increase word of mouth about the service. There isn't any public data on Playables' engagement numbers since its launch in September 2023, and there hasn't been much talk about it either. If you're looking to kill time and don't feel like downloading games from the App Store or Google Play Store, Playables on YouTube is an alternative worth checking out.