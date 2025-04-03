Summary YouTube's revenue is closing in on Disney's revenue, challenging its media dominance by generating an estimated $54.2 billion in 2024.

Ad revenue is a massive part of YouTube's business, but its subscription services are also growing, like YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

Google acquired YouTube in 2006, and it's estimated that the video platform alone is worth between $475 billion and $550 billion.

Disney has been around for over a century and is home to some of the world's most popular characters and franchises, such as Toy Story, The Lion King, Star Wars , and Marvel . It has become an entertainment powerhouse over the years and, in turn, the largest media company in the world. However, that might soon change because of an online video site that didn't even exist at the turn of the century: YouTube .

Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has become the dominant online video-sharing platform. Many creators make their living solely from producing YouTube videos, and according to Statista, YouTube's audience in the US alone is 253 million people.

YouTube's revenue has surged alongside its rapid growth over the last decade. As noted in the latest report by MoffettNathanson (via THR), YouTube ranked as the world's second-largest media company by revenue in the past year, generating $54.2 billion in 2024. YouTube is now only $5.5 billion behind Disney, whose total media revenue in 2024 is projected at $59.7 billion.

YouTube is coming for Disney's crown

Analyst predicts YouTube will outpace Disney in 2025

Michael Nathasan, a senior research analyst at MoffettNathanson, predicts that in 2025, YouTube's revenue growth will outpace Disney's, earning it the title of the "new king of all media."

Advertisers have recognized that YouTube is the ideal way to reach audiences, bringing in billions of dollars in ad revenue for the platform. In 2024, it is projected that YouTube generated $36.1 billion in advertising revenue alone.

As of March 2025, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have over 125 million global subscribers...

But YouTube is not solely about ads. Like Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services, it has also developed into a subscription service, thanks to YouTube Premium . As of March 2025, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have over 125 million global subscribers, including trials. In 2024, YouTube's "other revenue" is estimated to be around $18.1 billion, likely stemming from its subscription services.

Additionally, YouTube has focused on attracting cord-cutters in recent years. YouTube TV has become one of the largest TV providers in the US, boasting over eight million subscribers -- despite a recent price increase in December from $73 to $83 per month.