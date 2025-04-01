Summary Use shortcuts to navigate videos & skip scenes with 20+ keyboard shortcuts.

When you think of YouTube, you probably first and foremost think of watching videos whenever you want. Not only can you watch videos whenever you want, you can watch a lot of videos. There are millions of videos on YouTube, giving you plenty of options to find something. Piano tutorial on how to play Beethoven's 9th? Find it on YouTube. Walkthrough of the Fire Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time ? It's on there. A compilation of the best songs of the 1990s? You bet you can find it.

But YouTube isn't just for consuming videos. People use it to create content of their own and monetize it for gain. What can be difficult is understanding all that YouTube can do. It has become a platform that anyone can potentially make money on.

YouTube is fun to search, but what if you want to use it more effectively? Rather than just typing in a clip you thought of and rewatching it for the 1,000th time, there are ways to get more out of YouTube. There are a few different tips and tricks you can try to get the most out of your video watching experience.

5 Use some shortcuts for your viewings

Don't click for every single thing

If you're watching YouTube videos on your computer, you probably go from video to video tapping on your touchpad or clicking with your mouse. Eliminate the need to reach for either by using shortcuts. There are more than 20 keyboard shortcuts that YouTube uses. You probably already know that the spacebar pauses or plays the video. If you want to skip ahead five seconds or rewind that amount of time, the right and left arrow keys will do that for you.

A list of all the shortcuts on YouTube is available from Google here.

While your video is paused, if you type in a period, it will skip to the next frame. M will mute and unmute your video. Each number key will help you get to certain parts of the video. 0 starts the video over. 1 plays the video at 10% in. 2 plays the video at 20% and so forth, going up 10% incrementally in numeric order. For those that love to set up playlists, Shift+N and Shift+P will bring you to the next video or return you to the previous video in the playlist respectively.

4 Share clips rather than whole videos

Just cut out the best parts