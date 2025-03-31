Summary YouTube surpassed Netflix in TV viewing with 11.6% share in February, solidifying its powerhouse status.

There are plenty of streaming services on the market in 2025, and each of them has its fair share of fans. Even newcomers like Peacock and Max have been able to carve out an audience, although both of them pale in comparison to Netflix . To be fair, there's not much that can compete with Netflix's subscriber base, but what might shock you is that Netflix isn't actually even the most popular streaming service. That distinction actually goes to YouTube.

You might think that YouTube isn't a way people watch TV, but you'd be wrong. YouTube secured 11.6% of all TV viewing in February, giving it the edge over the likes of Netflix, Prime Video , Paramount+, and any other streaming platform.

I think the statistics prove it's time to start taking YouTube more seriously, especially when you factor in that more people are watching videos on their TV than on their phones these days. YouTube is home to all types of long-form content, and you can find quite a few livestreams at any given time of the day. Coupled with the fact that it's free of charge, it's a service that has to start being taken seriously. What's even crazier about it is that the growth seen by YouTube doesn't have a ceiling. That should be very scary for anybody trying to compete.

YouTube notable shows Kitchen Nightmares, Merlin notable movies Clueless, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, How to Train Your Dragon, Mean Girls, Star Trek Premium Subscription Yes, $13.99 per month Originals No Live TV No

YouTube can't be ignored any longer

It's a true powerhouse

Maybe a decade or so ago, a lot people thought YouTube was home to a bunch of funny videos or people playing video games, and while that's still the case, there's a lot more to the service now. There are plenty of deep dives, news broadcasts, and TV show clips to keep up with. For example, I'm a big WWE fan, and if I happen to miss an event, YouTube lets me watch pretty much anything important that happened during the show, and there are often exclusive clips there too. In some ways, YouTube acts as an essential arm of the live TV service.

The reality is that a lot of people get their entertainment and even their news from YouTube, so it's time for the public to wake up and realize YouTube is a juggernaut in the streaming world. Although YouTube is free to use, there is a subscription that makes the viewing experience much better, and you might be shocked to know the price rivals the cost of a streaming service subscription.

Ads are a part of everyone's viewing experience unless you pay more to get rid of them. This applies to regular cable, streaming services, and YouTube. A lot of people use ad-blockers to get around YouTube ads, but that's not so easily done if your TV is the main way you digest content on YouTube, something that recent statistics indicate is skyrocketing in popularity. If you're anything like me, then you're looking for the most comfortable way to watch something, and that means getting rid of ads.

YouTube Premium costs $14 a month, a price that puts it on par with Peacock Premium with no ads. With this subscription, any video you watch has no ads, and you get access to YouTube Music. It's a good deal if that's what you're into, and I imagine many viewers would benefit from this service greatly. If you don't need the extra bells and whistles, a Premium Lite subscription is available too. Lite cuts most of the ads, but you lose access to YouTube Music. It's a service I'm dying to sign up for, but I just haven't had the option yet.

YouTube has uncapped potential

A very unique situation