Summary YouTube is adding the ability for users to create standalone AI-generated videos for their Shorts.

Users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can access the new feature.

Videos generated by AI are marked with SynthID watermarks and a label.

In an effort to increase the appeal of Shorts , YouTube is introducing new generative AI video features that creators can utilize when making them.

YouTube made the announcement in a recent blog post, where the video platform said it was upgrading Dream Screen with Google DeepMind's latest video generation model, Veo 2, which enables creators to generate standalone video clips to incorporate into their Shorts.

Dream Screen was launched in 2023 and previously only allowed creators to generate images and videos for Shorts on a virtual green screen background. The new feature is currently rolling out to all users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to additional countries in the future.

"Together with Dream Screen, Veo 2 generates state-of-the-art, high-quality videos in a wide range of subjects and styles that better match your vision. Plus, we've also made improvements so Dream Screen now generates videos faster than before," YouTube said in a blog post.

How to create AI-generated videos for Shorts

You can also use generative AI to create videos to use as backgrounds

In the example above, which YouTube shared, a creator was able to generate a video clip of their dog transformed to the size of a giant. Any videos generated by AI are marked with SynthID watermarks and a label to indicate they were generated by AI, which is visible in the video's description.

If you want to try out YouTube's new AI video generation tool for Shorts, it's pretty simple to use. Just follow the steps below.

1. Open the Shorts camera.

2. Tap Add to open the media picker.

3. Select Create at the top of the screen.

4. Input a prompt, then select your image.

5. Tap Create Video and then choose the length of it.

How to create an AI-generated video background

If you want to create an AI-generated video background for your Short instead of a whole standalone video clip, you can do that as well. Just follow these steps:

1. Open the Shorts camera.

2. Select Green Screen.

3. Tap Dream Screen (the star icon).

4. Enter a prompt and select Create.

5. Choose an image, then select Create Video.