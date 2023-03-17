The hugely popular video-based social network TikTok has added a new feature that lets you reset your For You page if your interests and tastes change.

The reset feature lets TikTok users start afresh when the videos that are being recommended are no longer of interest, essentially resetting the TikTok algorithm entirely and allowing people to start training it all over again. However, it isn't clear whether TikTok deletes the old information or simply changes which watch history it uses when recommending future content.

TikTok announced the feature via a blog post, saying that its recommendation system will begin to surface more content based on new interactions once the reset has been initiated.

The feature is part of a growing collection of tools designed to help people better control the kinds of content that they see on TikTok amid an ongoing push to make the app less likely to display inappropriate content. Users can also choose to tell TikTok's algorithm when they are "not interested" in a video, with the app then skipping future videos that are similar. That similarity could be videos from the same creator or that use a particular sound, TikTok notes.

TikTok's blog post also detailed how it's working to address concerns about repetitive patterns. Some people have pointed to the fact that the more people watch a specific type of content, the more that's all they see.

"An inherent challenge of any recommendation system is ensuring the breadth of content surfaced to a viewer isn't too narrow or too repetitive," TikTok says. "We're intently focused on this challenge, and work to design a system that intersperses a variety of topics."

That means that people won't see two videos in a row that are made by the same creator or feature the same sound, while TikTok says that it also tries not to show people content that they've already seen before.

The new TikTok For You page reset isn't yet live for everyone, however, and it's likely to take a number of days and weeks before it's enabled on all accounts.

When enabled the option can be found in the Settings and Privacy options under Content preferences.