Stuck with a Google Stadia controller that you can't do anything with? You might soon be able to use it with your Nintendo Switch.

Google's decision to cancel Stadia left many with controllers that they don't need. There's a way to enable the Stadia controller's Bluetooth capabilities that allow it to work with other devices, but the Switch is notoriously finicky with which controllers with which it'll work. Now, it looks like there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

A Reddit thread spied by 9to5Google shows that a number of people have had luck running a beta version of the software that powers the 8BitDo V2 adapter. That adapter is built to allow third-party Bluetooth controllers to work with the Nintendo Switch and the beta software seems to add support for the aforementioned Stadia controller as well.

There are links to the firmware and instructions in that Reddit thread, although we'd possibly suggest waiting for 8BitDo to release it properly. There's so far been no official confirmation that the firmware exists, or indeed that the company is working on it. But the beta was reportedly handed out after someone contacted 8BitDo to ask about the possibility of using their Stadia controller and here we are.

The idea of repurposing what was always a pretty solid controller for use on the Nintendo Switch is a very good idea indeed, so this is all good news in our books. People in that Reddit thread seem to be enjoying life with the controller so hopes are high that we could be seeing an official announcement about this sooner rather than later.

Google killed Stadia off last month and refunded people for the games that they bought. People were obviously left with a controller that they couldn't use past 18 January, but Nintendo Switch owners can at least make use of it if they have an 8BitDo adapter laying around.