Not being able to access your Facebook Messenger inbox from within Facebook has long been a strange situation but it's going to change in the future, the social network has confirmed.

Facebook says that it is currently testing a feature that will allow users to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app, but it hasn't said exactly when that will happen. Instead, Facebook says that it's going to expand its testing soon, whatever that actually means.

Messenger hasn't been part of Facebook since 2014. The Verge notes that at the time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to convince everyone that moving Messenger into its own app would make for a "better experience," but steps are already underway to reverse that decision.

Social media analyst Matt Navarra was one of the first to notice that Facebook is testing the change, sharing screenshots that showed users being "invited to test the latest Facebook chat experience."

Facebook announced the move almost as an afterthought, mentioning it in a larger blog post that also pointed out that Facebook and Messenger saw the number of people joining community chats increase by 50% in December 2022. More than 140 billion messages are sent across Meta's apps each and every day, we're told.

Facebook says that there's more to come, too. Over the next year, it says that it will build more ways to integrate messaging into Facebook, adding that it wants to make it easier for people to connect no matter whether they're doing that in Facebook or the Messenger app.

Of course, there's every chance that Meta and Facebook will change their minds again. Maybe it'll take another nine years, but it could happen.