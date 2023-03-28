Apple has released a number of software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and all of those updates add support for Sony's best PlayStation 5 controller. That controller is the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller and you can now use it with all of your Apple gear for the first time.

If you're playing games on your Apple devices you probably don't want to be limited to using a mouse and keyboard or, heaven forbid, a trackpad. Some games just work better with a game controller, and they don't come much more special than the DualSense Edge. Sure, it isn't cheap, but it's still the best controller you can get for the PS5. And now it's even easier to justify the expense when you can also use it with your other devices as well.

Dual use DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge controller will require that you have iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, and tvOS 16.4 installed for it to work but those who have the standard DualSense are already good to go of course. As are the people using standard Bluetooth controllers that are already confirmed to work on Apple's platforms. These software updates don't change any of that.

Once the DualSense Edge has been paired with your Apple hardware of choice you can then set about playing your games in comfort.

The aforementioned software updates do of course include plenty of features beyond making your fancy PS5 controller work too. More than 20 new emojis have been added, while there are bug fixes and improvements across the board. Those using M2 iPad Pro hardware with an Apple Pencil will note improved hover capabilities for previewing strokes, while web apps can now send push notifications if they're installed on the Home screen. There are plenty of other improvements too.

With that in mind we'd suggest updating to those software versions whether or not you plan on using a DualSense Edge controller. But if you do, you don't have much choice - go and grab those downloads and get that controller warmed up. There's gaming to be done.