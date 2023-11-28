Key Takeaways Apple Music Replay highlights your most listened to songs, albums, and more from the year, giving you insights into your own musical tastes.

Accessing your 2023 highlights is easy by visiting replay.music.apple.com, where you can find your top artists, songs, albums, and genres.

The annual replay has been improved with darker visuals and additional features, and subscribers can also enjoy a playlist of their top songs ranked by play count.

Apple Music subscribers can now take a good look at their Apple Music Replay 2023 highlights to see just which songs, albums, and more they have been listening to most.

Apple Music Replay is updated every year and highlights all of your favourite songs based on how much you listened to them over the course of the year, often giving you an insight that you might otherwise not have. It's also a good way to find out just how many times your kids made you play Baby Shark, too.

Grab the headphones and hit 'play'

If the idea behind Apple Music Replay sounds familiar, it's because it is — Spotify does something very similar called Spotify Wrapped and that too is a great way to get a better feel for the music that you listen to the most, often without realising you're doing it.

In terms of accessing your own collection of 2023 highlights, it's super easy. You can find your Apple Music Replay by heading to replay.music.apple.com. That link should give you insights into such things as your top artists, top songs, top albums, and favourite genres. You can also play your personal highlight real as well, a feature that takes a deeper dive into your data and then plays songs based on it.

This annual replay of your musical tastes has had some tweaks this year, going a little darker, and we can likely expect more improvements next year as well. Apple Music subscribers will also find a playlist of the top songs of their year ranked in order of the most played, too.