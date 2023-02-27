The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will let you take Webex meetings from the driver's seat. If you really must, that is.

Drivers of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be able to take Webex meetings right from their swish vehicle, it's been confirmed.

While Mercedes-Benz announced the new E-Class interior last week, the partnership with Cisco was solidified with a press release as part of this year's Mobile World Congress event. That event is currently taking place in Barcelona and will run through 2 March.

As for the Mercedes-Benz and Cisco announcement, we're told that drivers and passengers will be able to conduct what Cisco is calling "frictionless meetings and calls" should they so wish. Enterprise-grade calling is mentioned, which doesn't sound like something we'd like to be doing from the seat of a Mercedes. But to each their own.

The press release also touts best-in-class noise cancellation that should ensure that everyone can hear what's going on, no matter what. Not that there will be much noise to cancel - the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class promises to be a very quiet place to sit.

Cisco does say that it's got one eye on safety, which means that whenever the vehicle is in motion the meetings will be reduced to audio-only. Park the car and the full Webex experience will be good to go, including video calls. Automatic AI-powered transcription, content sharing, and even reactions are promised for those who really want to pretend they're sitting at their desk when they're actually parked in a hotel car park.

Snark aside, we can easily imagine this being a big feature for business types who are away from their office and still need to keep things ticking along. They'll be able to enjoy the new Cisco integration when the 2024 E-Class starts to ship at some point this spring, the technology company's press release notes.

This of course isn't the only way to get Webex into a car - the company's app already supports Apple's CarPlay, too.