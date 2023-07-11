Apple / Pocket-lint Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Save $40 The AirPods (2nd generation) are a great pair of wireless earbuds that work brilliantly with Apple devices, and Android too. They are an exceptional price for Prime Day with $40 off, costing just $89.

Amazon's Prime Day is here and while we saw some great prices on Apple's AirPods in the run up to the two-day sale event, the 2nd generation AirPods are down to almost their lowest price this year and it's an absolute bargain for these wireless headphones.

You can snap up the AirPods (2nd Generation) for just $89.99, saving a huge $40. We've seen these hit around the $100 mark but at under $90, these really are a steal, especially since despite being several years old now, they still perform brilliantly.

Why should you buy the AirPods (2nd gen)?

They offer superb convenience features with iOS devices with a one-tap setup and Hey Siri at your beck and call, but they also work with Android phones too, via Bluetooth, as well as PCs and laptops, so there is more flexibility than you might have thought initially.

Elsewhere, there's great performance from the AirPods (2nd Generation) and a better battery life compared to the 1st generation of AirPods too, with three hours of talk time and up to five hours of listening time. We've got a great tip for you too - wear one AirPod at a time and you can switch to get more charge, popping one on the case to charge while you keep the other in your ear.

When it comes to working with Apple devices, the AirPods (2nd Generation) really come into their own, automatically switching between your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch depending on which device you are using. So if AirPods have been on your wishlist but you've been waiting for a good price, this is it. Sub-$90 for the AirPods (2nd Generation) is a steal so snap it up while you can, you won't be disappointed. And hey, if you want to push the boat out a little bit further, the AirPods (3rd generation) have a discount too.