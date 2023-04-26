Video social network TikTok is working on a new AI-powered feature that will allow people to create new avatars by uploading some photos and having the app do the rest.

The feature, which hasn't yet been announced but was shared by social media analyst Matt Navarra, can use AI to create an avatar based on at least three photos uploaded by the user. The tool will then generate up to 30 different avatars for people to choose from.

AI-based avatars are coming for us all

Analyst Navarra shared screenshots of what the AI avatar feature will look like and how people will be able to use it. He also shared a short video of the process which previews TikTok using real-life photos to create new art.

Navarra notes that TikTok's fine print says that it will delete all of the images people upload as well as those that it generated and were not chosen after a maximum of five minutes. It also warns that photos that violate its community guidelines cannot be used to create avatars.

The images created by the tool do look to be pretty impressive, although TikTok does warn users that they can only use it once per day. It isn't clear why that is, but TikTok is likely trying to reduce the load on its servers to ensure performant image generation for all.

Once an avatar is created it can be used in different ways, not just on TikTok. Avatars can apparently be downloaded which suggests that they can be used elsewhere, for example.

It isn't yet known when we can expect this feature to go live for everyone, but it's sure to be one that will go down well among TikTok users.