Streaming service Apple TV+ has a big new movie out on 31 March 2023 and you can watch it for free if you jump through a couple of hoops. The movie is of course Tetris, starring Taron Egerton. The movie tells the story of how the game came about, and playing that game is how you will get your free month of Apple TV+.

Tetris, of course, famously became the world's most popular game and has been made and remade countless times on almost as many platforms. This one-month free trial of Apple TV+ comes via one of those remakes, with the iPhone version of Tetris the place to go.

2,000 in-game points = 1-month of Apple TV+

The folks at AppleInsider shared how to get in on the act. Basically, you're going to need to download the free Tetris game from the App Store and then play it enough times to gain enough points. Those points can then be redeemed via the in-game menu and bob's your uncle. Or Robert's your father's mother. Either way, you'll be watching Apple TV+ in no time at all.

As mentioned, the movie comes out on 31 March but there are plenty of other TV shows and movies for you to enjoy when you're done watching the world's favourite game be created. We're big fans of Ted Lasso, of course, while you can't go wrong with shows like Servant and Severance.

Once your Apple TV+ trial comes to an end you can of course continue, but you'll have to pay $6.99 / £6.99 / €6.99 to do so. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle which includes Apple's other services under a single fee.

You can watch Apple TV+ on just about anything these days, with streaming sticks, smart televisions, game consoles, and more all offering their own Apple TV app for download.