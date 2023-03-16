Sony's PlayStation VR2 has been on sale for a few weeks now and people are enjoying the games they can play on their PS5. But there are some who want to also play VR games on their PC, so they've been figuring out if the PlayStation headset will work. Turns out it will. Sort of.

As a number of people have figured out, making the PSVR 2 work on a PC is indeed possible, but you'll need to make sure that you have some things squared away first. And even then, the experience probably isn't what you're hoping for.

As noted by ResetEra and GamesRadar, some people have found that they can indeed connect their PSVR 2 to their gaming rig so long as it has a VirtualLink port or a similar adapter.

However, even when those boxes are ticked the PSVR 2 headset only connects as a virtual monitor - you won't be able to play actual VR games.

Sony, for its part, has never actually said whether the headset would work with the PC which has lead some to wonder if there is a future where it might thanks to an official adapter of some sort.

That might be wishful thinking at this point, but anyone who really wants to be able to say that they can get their PSVR 2 to connect to their PC can do just that - for a price. Some of the adapters you could wind up needing can cost around $350 each, which is just silly money. Especially considering all you're really doing is extending your PC's desktop.