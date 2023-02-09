Twitter Blue subscribers in the US no longer need to use threads to post an essay.

Twitter now accepts tweets up to 4,000 characters in length, but only from those who pay for Twitter Blue membership. It is also restricted to the US at present.

The official account of the Twitter Blue service posted its own mini-essay to herald the coming of the elongated limit. It claims that it allows users to say more without needing to create threads (consecutive, smaller tweets that make up a larger comment). The 280 character limit imposed on non-Twitter Blue users remains.

Twitter owner Elon Musk first introduced the idea of the longer character limit in December last year. Thankfully, the longer tweets will still appear in a feed in similar fashion to before - capped at 280 characters - but there will be a "show more" prompt should you want to continue to read the post.

The extension of the Twitter limit is just one of the many changes Musk has enforced on the social media network in recent times. There is demonstrably more advertising if you don't pay for Twitter Blue, a number of users who were originally banned for repeated breaches of the company's rules have been reinstated - even if their original suspension was for spreading misinformation and/or hate speech, and the attack on bots has resulted in many third-party apps no longer working.

Twitter Blue membership costs $8 / £8 a month when subscribed via the web, or $11 / £11 through an iOS device. Its other benefits include the ability to see only half the amount of ads in your Twitter feed, and the option to post longer videos. It also awards you a "verified" blue tick badge.