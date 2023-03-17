If you're an Instagram and Facebook user in the United States you can now pay to prove that you're who you say you are thanks to Meta Verified.

The new subscription was already available in Australia and New Zealand, but Meta's Mark Zuckerberg says that the feature is now available to everyone in the United States who is willing to hand over $11.99 per month to be verified. And that increases to $14.99 per month if you subscribe on your phone thanks to Apple and Google taking their cut.

“Meta Verified is rolling out in the US today,” TechCrunch reports Zuckerberg as saying in the Meta Channel on Instagram. “You can get a badge, proactive impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support."

Getting verified isn't as simple as giving Zuck your money and getting a checkmark, though. For starters, there's a waitlist to sign up for the subscription and you'll also need to be 18 or older to get in on the fun. Then, you'll need to actually go through that verification process which includes proving a government-issued photo ID to confirm you're the real deal. Oh, and your account must have two-factor authentication enabled otherwise you're out.

Once Meta Verified, subscribers will no longer be able to change their profile name, username, photo, or even their date of birth without having to go through the whole verification process all over again.

Verification does come with some perks, at least. TechCrunch says that subscribers will get exclusive stickers for use on Facebook and Instagram Stories, not to mention Facebook Reels. They'll also get 100 stars every month on Facebook so they can then give them to creators.

This of course follows Twitter's own paid-for verification system, Twitter Blue. It has to be said that, so far at least, Meta's rollout hasn't been anywhere near as fraught as that of Elon Musk's company. Twitter famously saw verified accounts pretend to be businesses and institutions, causing chaos as they went.

Instagram and Facebook users can sign up for the new program via their account settings.