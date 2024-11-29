Key Takeaways Gemini now has a Spotify extension, but it only works on Android devices with the AI assistant.

You can ask Gemini to play specific songs, albums, or genres on Spotify.

All you have to do is link your Spotify account to Google to use Gemini with Spotify.

Gemini is Google's AI assistant that is handy for helping you with a wide range of tasks. Now the generative AI assistant is going to make it easier than ever to find the right song on Spotify for you.

Spotify is now an available extension for Google Gemini. You can search for and play music on the popular music streaming service just by asking the AI assistant. The extension is only available in English on Android devices with Google Gemini, and isn't available in Gemini in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iPhone.

When you enable the extension, you can ask Gemini to play albums, playlists, and specific songs on Spotify. You can also search for new music, like asking it to find a playlist based on a certain genre, or find a song you don't quite know the name of by the singing lyrics. The Spotify Gemini extension update is rolling out now, so if you don't see it yet you should have it soon.

Related I'm obsessed with Spotify's new mini-Wrapped feature Spotify has introduced a new Recents page to the app that shows you what you've listened to in the past 90 days.

How to connect Spotify with Gemini

Start grooving in no time

In order to access Spotify using Gemini, you'll have to link your Spotify account to your Google account. The easiest way to do this is to ask Gemini to play a song on Spotify. Since Spotify isn't linked yet, Gemini will ask you to link to your Spotify account. From there, just follow the on-screen instructions. You can add or remove extensions anytime in Gemini's extension settings.

If you already have a music extension like YouTube Music connected to Gemini, you'll have to specify to the AI assistant which music streaming service you want to use when you prompt it. So, the first time you use Spotify on Gemini, you'll need to specifically mention it in your prompt, then it will set it as the default. It's also important to note that Spotify will only play specific song requests if you have a Spotify Premium subscription.

Gemini can't do everything on Spotify for you. For example, if you want to create a Spotify playlist or radio, you'll need to open up the Spotify app and do it yourself. I think Gemini's new extension support for Spotify is really cool as it makes it easier to access your favorite playlists and songs, and all it takes is the power of your voice.