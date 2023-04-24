Noticed that you can no longer share screenshots or clips from your Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X straight to Twitter? You aren't the only one, and the same goes for sharing them directly from the Game Bar on Windows as well.

Microsoft didn't announce the change as such, but it did reply to a tweet from someone asking where the option to share to Twitter had gone. Microsoft's Xbox Twitter account confirmed that the change was intentional and not a bug, saying that it had "had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter." It didn't say why it had made the change, but we think we probably have the answer.

Twitter's API changes strike again

If you haven't been following along with Elon Musk's Twitter shenanigans since he bought the social network for $44 billion in late 2022, all you really need to know is that changes were made. Not all of them are for the better and one of those changes means that Twitter's API is no longer free to use. In fact, the API could cost high-traffic apps and services a bundle.

With that in mind, it's thought that Microsoft might have chosen to remove the ability to share clips from its consoles and Windows Game Bar entirely rather than hand thousands (and maybe hundreds of thousands) of dollars over to Twitter.

That isn't something that Xbox has confirmed, but it does note that people can still share their stuff directly from the Xbox app on their Android or iPhone. Whether that will remain the case for long remains to be seen, however.

Xbox also shared details on how people can post to Twitter from its apps as well.

So far it appears that it's business as usual for Sony and its PlayStation 5 console, but that might also change in due course.