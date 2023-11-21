Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 15 Pro The iPhone 15 Pro is an absolutely glorious smartphone packed with every feature you could ever want and all that lovely titanium. If you don't want the large screen of the Max but want the Pro specs, this phone is a good choice. With Best Buy (through AT&T or Verizon) offering the phone for as little as $0 with a trade, this is the time to get one. $1000 at Best Buy

We're deep into what has become an entire week of Black Friday. While deals on various products are available, including plenty of discounted smartphones like the Pixel 7a, we found a deal that gets you an iPhone 15 Pro for as little as $0. All you need is your current phone as a trade-in, and you can get an iPhone 15 Pro without spending a penny on Verizon or AT&T. Some of these promotions apply to new and existing customers looking to upgrade. In contrast, others are exclusive to new customers.

Related: Best Black Friday phone deals

Of course, not all phones will qualify for the massive $1000 trade-in required to cover the cost of an iPhone 15 Pro, but if you have a relatively recent, high-end smartphone to offer, you can get the majority of your new phone covered.

Here's how the Best Buy deal shakes out depending on which phone you have to trade and which carrier you end up going with:

AT&T

With AT&T, everyone can save up to $1,000 through bill credits, getting them an iPhone 15 Pro for free. However, new customers switching from any carrier can get $150 additional bill credits, while those switching from T-Mobile can get an extra $250.

Phones eligible for up to $1000 in credit via AT&T bill credits: Apple: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 Pro Max Samsung: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5, Google: Pixel 7 Pro

Phones eligible for up to $830 in credit via AT&T bill credits: Apple : iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini Samsung: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Google: Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 OnePlus : 10 Pro

Phones eligible for up to $350 in credit via AT&T bill credits: Apple : iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2nd Gen), and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) Samsung : Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Google : Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a LG: Stylo 6, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, and Wing 5G Other : OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, One Plus 8, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, moto g stylus, moto razr 5G, moto edge, moto edge+, moto edge+ 5G UW, ZTE Red Magic 3, Asus Rog Phone3, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Microsoft Surface Duo



Verizon

Verizon's deals are structured a little differently, with some of the trade-in value being determined by which plan you go with. Choosing the more expensive plan will net you extra money towards the new phone but will increase your monthly bill.

Apple: Any iPhone model, any condition Promotional value with the Unlimited Ultimate plan for new customers: $1000 Promotional value with the Unlimited Plus plan for new customers: $830 Promotional value with the Unlimited Welcome plan for new customers: $415

Any iPhone model, any condition Samsung: Any Galaxy model, any condition Promotional value with the Unlimited Ultimate for new customers: $1000 Promotional value with the Unlimited Plus plan for new customers: $830 Promotional value with the Unlimited Welcome plan for new customers: $415

Any Galaxy model, any condition Google: Any Pixel model, any condition Promotional value with the Unlimited Ultimate plan for new customers: $1000 Promotional value with the Unlimited Plus plan for new customers: $830 Promotional value with the Unlimited Welcome plan for new customers: $415

Any Pixel model, any condition Other: Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 and DuraForce Ultra. LG V60 ThinQ and Wing 5G. Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. Motorola motorola one 5G, motorola razr plus 5G, motorola razr, motorola edge, motorola edge 5G UW, and motorola edge+. Nokia 8 V 5G. OnePlus 8, 8 5G, 8 Pro, 8T, 8T+, 9, 9R, 9 Pro 5G, and 10 Pro 5G. Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 1 II, Xperia 1 III, and Xperia 5 II Promotional value with Unlimited Ultimate plan for new customers: $830 Promotional value with the Unlimited Plus plan for new customers: $830 Promotional value with the Unlimited Welcome plan for new customers: $415

Kyocera DuraForce Pro 3 and DuraForce Ultra. LG V60 ThinQ and Wing 5G. Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. Motorola motorola one 5G, motorola razr plus 5G, motorola razr, motorola edge, motorola edge 5G UW, and motorola edge+. Nokia 8 V 5G. OnePlus 8, 8 5G, 8 Pro, 8T, 8T+, 9, 9R, 9 Pro 5G, and 10 Pro 5G. Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 1 II, Xperia 1 III, and Xperia 5 II

More models are listed as eligible for trade-in for new customers on Verizon with less value outlined on Best Buy's website, but the ones listed above cover most of the popular new models.

Unfortunately, there's no way to get an iPhone 15 Pro for free for existing Verizon customers, as the maximum trade offered is $830 for several current and slightly older smartphone models. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 are eligible for this amount, so it's a great deal if you have an older phone and want to maximize your trade-in, as it'll cover a large portion of the iPhone 15 Pro.