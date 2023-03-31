It's taken a lot longer than it should have, but you can finally watch Netflix's ad-supported tier on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Until now, the Netflix app on Apple's streaming box didn't support the cheaper tier, something that should probably have been squared away before it was ever pushed live.

But it wasn't, and here we are. Ad-free Netflix watchers can now do so on what might be the best streaming kit out there, so long as you don't mind spending the extra money to get your hands on one. The Apple TV isn't cheap, but it's a great streaming device. Especially if you're in the Apple ecosystem and even more so now the Siri Remote has been revamped.

No ads, limited features, available to watch today

But we digress.

As mentioned, it's now months since Netflix launched that ad-supported tier but some people have now started to report that their updated Netflix app actually works. TechCrunch was able to get that confirmed by Netflix itself, although there hasn't been any official word beyond that.

The new app was first spotted by someone on Reddit, with Netflix version 2.3.0 or later behind the one that you're looking for. Amazingly, the Apple TV wasn't the last bit of hardware to support the cheaper tier, either. The PlayStation 3, Chromecast, and Chromecast Ultra are still out in the cold. The same can be said, somewhat surprisingly, for the Netflix app on Windows. Sure, there's the web. But still.

None of this is the worst thing about the ad-free Netflix plan, though. Those who choose it have to make do with a number of other corners that have been cut to hit that price point. For starters, streams are limited to just 720p which is no fun on bigger TV screens. Then, there's the fact that only one stream can be used at a time. And finally, content can't be downloaded and watched offline.

Thankfully, it's at least cheap. Netflix with ads costs £4.99 / $6.99 / €5.49 per month, which isn't bad if you don't mind what you're giving up. Dubbed Basic with Ads, the tier is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain.