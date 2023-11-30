Key Takeaways Call of Duty fans can now play their favorite games through Nvidia GeForce Now, making it more convenient for them to access the titles they love, including Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2.

For the very first time fans of the rather popular Call of Duty games can play those titles via Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming, making it easier than ever to get your Warzone fix. The new launch isn't just all the old titles, either — gamers can play all the latest ones including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and its predecessor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Joining those two games is the battle royale title Warzone, with all three titles available via a single Call of Duty portal within GeForce Now. That means that no matter which of the Call of Duty games you want to play you only have to go to one place. No accidentally launching the wrong one which is pretty easy considering the logos are all pretty similar.

More COD options for cloud gamers

Nvidia made the announcement via a blog post that detailed the ins and outs of how this all works. It also confirmed that mobile gamers can enjoy console-quality gaming right in the palm of their hand when they attack a game controller like the really very good Backbone One.

Cloud-based gaming is in the ascendency right now as internet connections continue to improve and home Wi-Fi systems offer ever more responsive and lag-free gaming capabilities. Xbox Cloud Gaming is another option for gamers, especially those who own an Xbox and want to be able to play their games when away from home and don't want to use remote play. In the case of GeForce Now, Ultimate members get access to some pretty beefy specs as well, making streaming a better option than buying a new gaming rig for many. They benefit from Nvidia DLSS 3 and Reflex thanks to the use of GeForce RTX 4080 systems sitting in a data center in the cloud.

The Call of Duty games weren't the only new additions this week, with GeForce Now players also gaining access to plenty of titles across a collection of different categories. SteamWorld Build is one notable addition and that's available starting 1 December via Steam and PC Game Pass. The game's also coming to Xbox, too, for what it's worth.