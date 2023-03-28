You might already have assumed that you could delete Apple's own apps from the Apple Watch Series 8 and other models, but you'd have been wrong. But a new software update has finally fixed all of that.

That software update is the watchOS 9.4 update that is now available for download onto all of Apple's compatible wearables, including its very latest and greatest. The change means that Apple Watch owners now have another way to get rid of the apps that they don't want, even if Apple deemed them important enough to install right out of the box.

A whole new way to delete apps you don't want

While you've long been able to delete built-in apps using the Watch app on the iPhone, actually deleting them from the watch itself was a no-go. With watchOS 9.4 that's now changed, but Apple didn't make a big fuss about it. In fact, there is no mention of the change in the watchOS 9.4 released notes.

However, MacRumors notes that an Apple support document has been updated to mention that it's now possible to delete apps from your wrist.

Right now there are a number of built-in apps that can be deleted without ever touching an iPhone. Those apps include Activity, Depth, Emergency Siren, Find My, Heart Rate, Maps, Wallet, Workout, and World Clock.

However, Apple does have a warning, saying that "when you delete a built-in app from your device, you also delete any related user data and configuration files." The note continues, adding that "this can affect things like related system functions or information on your Apple Watch."

The watchOS 9.4 update is now available for download on all compatible watches. That includes the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer including the Apple Watch SE first and second generations. The rather excellent, if equally large Apple Watch Ultra is also included.