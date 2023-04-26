Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $399.99 $449.99 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy A54 is now available with a $50 discount making it even better value than it already was. Depending on when you order it you could even have your new Galaxy A54 in your pocket on the same day. Buy on Amazon

Right now is a very good time to consider treating yourself to the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with Amazon selling the phone with a big $50 slashed off its already low price.

The Galaxy A54 5G would normally sell for around $450 but ordering while this deal is active will save you $50 and get you into this well-reviewed phone for just $399.99.

A lot of phone for not a lot of money

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy A54 5G and that starts with the big 6.4-inch AMOLED display thanks to a 1080p resolution and impressive 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 1,000 nits of brightness and HDR10+.

Moving on, there's an Exynos 1380 chip based on the 5nm manufacturing process handling processing while 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage is also offered. The large 5,000mAh battery also supports 25W wired fast charging so you won't have to wait too long to fully juice this thing up.

Finally, cameras. The Galaxy A54 5G comes with a main 50-megapixel camera while the selfie camera comes in at 32 megapixels. A 12-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro camera round out the main camera specs.

In terms of colours, this deal applies to both the Black and Violet options so make sure to choose the one that best suits your look. After that, it's just a case of getting the order in and maybe choosing a nice Galaxy A54 case to keep it nice and protected.