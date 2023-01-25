If a phone with Coca-Cola branding is something you've always wanted, you might be in luck.

The idea of a phone with Coca-Cola branding slapped onto it might not sound like something that many people want. But that isn't stopping it from happening, according to a new report.

There have been rumours of some sort of Coca-Cola collab for a while, but a new leak claims to confirm that it's launching - and launching soon. So long as you happen to live in India.

That's according to leaker Mukul Sharma who took to Twitter to say that the Coca-Cola-branded phone will launch this quarter, meaning we're going to see it pretty soon. The tweet says that the sugar water company is working with a company more accustomed to making phones to get the thing to market, as you might imagine.

While Sharma doesn't say what that company is, the eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that it looks familiar. And as 91mobiles suggests, this thing does look suspiciously like the Realme 10 4G.

If that is indeed the case we can expect the Coca-Cola phone to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Helio G99 chip and 8GB of RAM will handle processing, although there's also support for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM if needed.

In terms of cameras, Coke fans can look forward to a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Somewhat unusually for phones these days, the phone will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack as a result of the Hi-Res audio support. Assuming this is the Realme 10 4G, that is.

Other tidbits include USB-C charging, 4G cellular connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC support.