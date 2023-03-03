Apple could be about to add a striking new colour option to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup, according to reports.

Apple has been known to add new colours mid-cycle and that could well be the plan this time around. 2022 saw Apple add an Alpine Green colour to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max lineups, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini got new Green options.

Now, a Weibo post shared by MacOtakara claims that Apple is working on a new yellow colour for release this spring. However, it's difficult to know whether that Weibo source has a track record.

The new colour rumour gets more interesting when you consider another report by MacRumors, however. The outlet says that multiple sources have informed it that Apple is planning to brief the press on something next week — although there are no details yet on what that might be. It's possible that could be the yellow iPhone though, with Apple having refreshed the iPhone 13 lineup's colours in March last year.

If Apple is indeed launching a new yellow colour it'll be the first time we've seen that option since the iPhone 11 in 2019. The most famous of yellow iPhones is of course the iPhone XR. It's to be noted that we don't know what kind of yellow Apple has planned this time around which means it could be either a muted hue or something much more vibrant.

If a new iPhone colour is in the works it's possible that we could also see new cases and other accessories arrive at the same time, but we will find out more next week regardless. Either the rumoured product news is another iPhone colour, or it's something else entirely.