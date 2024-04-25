Cleaning your home manually takes a significant amount of time and effort, but when it comes to keeping your home clean for yourself and your family, it is absolutely necessary. But with a robot vacuum and mop, you can have the best of both worlds.

Robot vacuums and mops clean your home autonomously, giving you all the benefits of a clean home while freeing up your time to focus on the things in your life that really matter. There is nowhere this is more true than with the newest robot vacuum and mop from Yeedi, the M12 Pro+.

Everything you need to know about the M12 Pro+

The M12 Pro+ is redefining what a robot vacuum and mop is capable of and comes with an enormous variety of different uses and features that make it a perfect fit for any mess, home, or need.

Convenient charging station

Yeedi

Like most robot vacuums and mops, the M12 Pro+ comes with a charging station that it returns to in order to always have the power necessary to keep your home in tip-top shape. Unlike many other alternatives, however, the M12 Pro+ makes use of a mini all-in-one OMNI station to help save space.

This OMNI station is only 18.9 inches tall, meaning that it can easily fit under sinks, around corners, or just about anywhere that you might be thinking of placing it. Despite this diminutive size, the OMNI station still contains a respectably large 3.4-litre dust bag that is capable of holding enough dirt and debris that you won’t have to empty it for roughly 90 days at a time.

On top of this, the OMNI station also comes with a huge host of important features for the M12 Pro+ itself. The OMNI station is capable of washing the M12 Pro+’s mop pads with water of up to 70 degrees, using hot air to dry the pads afterwards, and automatically replenishing its tank, as well as automatically performing cleaning and emptying of the robot itself.

The OMNI station even comes with a detachable clean base that makes cleaning easier and more straightforward than ever before.

Impressive vacuuming power

Yeedi

While the M12 Pro+’s OMNI station is very impressive, the actual robot is more so. Regardless of the surface that needs to be handled, the M12 Pro+ can handle it.

This is due, in part, to the impressive 11,000 Pa or suction that the M12 Pro+ is capable of. As a frame of reference, many of the robot vacuums and mops on the market have only 6,000 or so Pa of suction, which means that the M12 Pro+ is more than capable of handling anything that you throw at it.

Whether you need to pick up dust, cat food, or get deep into thick carpets, the 11,000 Pa of suction that the M12 Pro+ provides is more than up to the task. The M12 Pro+ also comes with a spot cleaning button on the body of the robot, meaning that you can simply pick up the M12 Pro+, place it where your mess is, and press a button to have the robot handle the rest.

On top of this, the M12 Pro+ is great with mopping surfaces as well. The M12 Pro+ dynamically adjusts its cleaning parameters such as cleaning frequency, suction power, water volume, and more all based on your home environment.

Moreover, the M12 Pro+ is capable of lifting its mops up to 0.35 inches from the ground, making it capable of avoiding cross-contamination around your home, when it returns to its OMNI station, and when vacuuming carpets.

Mopping in any situation

Yeedi

When it comes to cleaning mobility, the M12 Pro+ has another trick up its sleeve, as well. This is what Yeedi calls TruEdge technology. In practice, this means that the M12 Pro+ is capable of fully extending and fully retracting the right mop pad in order to better reach into the nooks and crannies of your home.

The M12 Pro+ is capable of stopping this mop pad anywhere along its path, meaning that it is capable of handling a variety of situations where other robot vacuums and mops might struggle. Corners, uneven paths, and narrow spaces are all manageable for the M12 Pro+ thanks to this technology, and can even help the M12 Pro+ avoid obstacles while cleaning where it would otherwise be impossible to do so.

Handles hair with ease

Yeedi

If you have pets in your home, then you know how difficult cleaning up hair can be for a vacuum, not to mention the way that it can get tangled up and clog the mechanisms of the vacuum itself. For the M12 Pro+, this is a problem of the past.

This is all thanks to Yeedi’s ZeroTangle technology, which uses an anti-static V-shaped roller brush with double comb teeth arrays. This means that you won’t have to worry about reaching into the vacuum and getting your hands dirty trying to untangle everything yourself. The M12 Pro+ will handle it for you.

The double comb teeth arrays proactively sweep hair into the suction port, where the M12 Pro+’s streamlined cavity structure aids in capturing the hair, instead of having it get tangled up in the innards of the robot.

Effortless navigation

Yeedi

Additionally, the M12 Pro+ has no problems getting around just about any home environment. Thanks to Yeedi’s TrueMapping 2.0 technology, the M12 Pro+ is capable of efficiently planning paths around your home. It only takes the M12 Pro+ six minutes to map 100 square metres in a home, and then after that, the M12 Pro+ is good to go.

This mapping system allows the M12 Pro+ to interact with complex scenes such as beneath furniture, across multiple stories, and to recognise areas such as stairs to prevent falling.

On top of this, the M12 Pro+ makes the most of Yeedi’s TrueDetect 3D 3.0 software, which uses structured light lines, an infrared laser emitter, and an infrared camera in order to determine the contour and depth of objects in front of it.

In short, the M12 Pro+ is capable of dynamic obstacle avoidance based on the nature of the object, its size, and more, with different approaches based on what is most appropriate for the situation. Whether the M12 Pro+ encounters wires, dropped toys, or discarded bags, the robot will always be ready to continue cleaning efficiently without you having to worry about it colliding with anything.

Integrated directly into the palm of your hand

Yeedi

Finally, the M12 Pro+ is a smart robot vacuum and mop. This means that you can access information and even control what the robot does using your phone thanks to the Yeedi app. This app allows you to enter cleaning commands, and check the battery level of the robot, as well as its current work status.

On top of this, the M12 Pro+ is entirely compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo, meaning that you can integrate it directly into your existing smart home setup in order to control it using voice commands. This is great if you have your hands full with your children, while cooking, or in just about any other situation that you might imagine.

Pick up yours today

The M12 Pro+ is launching on the 25th of April, which means that now is the perfect time to pick one up for your very own. Normally, the robot vacuum and mop would cost you $899.99, but during the launch period of the M12 Pro+, Yeedi is offering an impressive $100 off coupon to celebrate the robot’s release.

As such, you’ll be able to pick up the M12 Pro+ for only $799.99 off of Amazon during this launch period. So, if you’ve been thinking of picking up a new robot vacuum and mop, now’s the time.