While recent advancements have given robot vacuums increasing levels of suction power and intelligent obstacle avoidance, they still can’t replace traditional vacuums for tasks like stairs and couches. With its latest robot vacuum, China's Yeedi is trying to change that, with a model that offers the best of both worlds. Announced on Sept. 25, the Yeedi C12 Combo uses one base station to store and maintain separate robotic and stick vacuums.

Yeedi C12 Combo The Yeedi C12 Combo is both a robot vacuum and a stick vacuum. The two devices share a self-emptying charging station. The stick vac also integrates a built-in mop. Dustbin Capacity 1.5 L Brand Yeedi Price $899 Suction Power 95AW for stick vac, 10,000 Pa for robovac Mop Yes $699 at Yeedi

The Yeedi C12 Combo features

You get a robot that can vacuum and mop, plus a stick vacuum for hard-to-reach spots.

Instead of trying to replace a traditional vacuum with a robotic one, the Yeedi C12 Combo marries the two technologies. Yeedi claims the C12 Combo is the first product of its kind. The combination aims to minimize space use and cost, while features like the self-emptying base and self-cleaning filter apply to both the bot and manual cleaning tool.

While the robot and stick vac remain separate devices, the Combo’s base will automatically empty and recharge both vacuums for you. The dust bin can store up to seven weeks' worth of debris, containing it in a filtered reusable canister rather than disposable bags. Yeedi says the base uses a self-cleaning system that helps maintain suction power without frequent filter maintenance.

The 95AW stick vacuum integrates a v-shaped brush designed to resist tangles and an LED headlight. The stick vac also includes a wet mop at the back for cleaning hard floors, using a 340ml water tank to keep the mop pad ready. A dust and edge tool is also included, allowing the stick vacuum to convert to a handheld for cleaning tight spaces, stairs, and furniture.

For the bot, Yeedi incorporated stair detection, as well as the ability to cross over door thresholds as tall as .787 inches. The bot includes mapping capabilities, as well as pathfinding to find the best cleaning route to avoid getting stuck. The robovac also uses a v-shaped brush designed to resist tangled hair and a side arm to help clean edges. The bot is also compatible with voice assistants.

Alongside the Combo, Yeedi also announced the M12 Ultra Plus, an advanced bot alongside other M12 series models like the mid-tier Pro Plus. The M12 Ultra Plus packs in 11,800 Pa of suction, edge mopping, and advanced mapping and obstacle avoidance. The base includes self-cleaning and mop washing.

The Yeedi C12 Combo launches with an $899 list price; while the M12 Ultra Plus is set to retail at $1,099.