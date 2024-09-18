This article is sponsored by [Brand]. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

Once upon a time, the idea of achieving a cinema viewing experience in your own home would have been seen as borderline impossible, if not extremely expensive. Now, with advances in technology, creating a cinematic experience right in your living room is more accessible and better-looking than ever before.

Home projector systems such as the Yaber K2s are responsible for this transition, delivering stunning visuals and captivating audio right in the comfort of your own home, and with the Yaber K3 Series coming out soon, there’s a lot to look forward to.

So whether you’re hosting movie nights, watching sports on the biggest screen available to you, or simply looking to take your TV-viewing experience to the next level, here’s what the Yaber K3 Series can offer you.

How the K3 Series is better than ever

Yaber

The Yaber K2s was critically acclaimed and largely well-received, and the Yaber K3 Series aims to take this success and fine-tune it in order to produce an even better home projector than ever before.

Improved brightness and display quality

Yaber K3 The Yaber K3 is a home projector with impressive image quality, audio quality, and other easy-of-use features. See at Yaber

One of the key ways that the Yaber K3 Series does this is in its image quality. Ambient light plays a huge role in how clear an image you get with a projector, and the brightness of your projector helps to offset this effect. For proper colour accuracy no matter the environment, the brightness of the projector is absolutely crucial, which is why the Yaber K3 Series features double the brightness of the K2s with an impressive 1600 ANSI lumens.

Combine this with a 1080p FHD resolution and the Yaber K3 Series is capable of projecting up from 40” to 200” even in bright environments that the K2s would have struggled with.

Amped-up audio improvements

Yaber

While visuals are no doubt an important part of any cinematic experience, it’s important not to forget just how important audio is as well. What is a movie without music or dialogue, after all?

The Yaber K2s had a respectable audio system built into it with two 10 W JBL speakers, but the Yaber K3 Series takes this to the next level with dual 15 W JBL speakers and Dolby Audio, as well as an included subwoofer in the Yaber K3 Pro model.

What truly stands out about these speakers is the collaborative design effort that has been put into place by not only Yaber, but also JBL. The goal at the beginning of this collaboration was to improve the cinematic experience by integrating high-quality audio systems directly into the projector, and with this goal in mind, JBL was able to design an entirely unique, customised, and professional audio solution.

This means including a customised NdFeB full-range unit made entirely for the Yaber K3, as well as a passive radiator to improve low-frequency efficiency and a fine-tuned audio DSP. All in all, this gives the Yaber K3 incredible midrange clarity, rich bass, and delicate trebles all in a single, smart package.

All acoustic factors were considered, and when combined with the Yaber K3 Pro and its built-in subwoofer, you'll find an immersive sound unlike anything Yaber has ever offered before.

More great features that have always been well-loved

While the Yaber K3 Series does a lot to improve itself over the Yaber K2s, that doesn’t mean that Yaber has thrown out everything that made the Yaber K2s so great. There are a ton of excellent features that have been maintained or iterated on from the Yaber K2s in the Yaber K3 Series.

Automatic image focusing and keystones

Yaber

For example, you still get the automatic focusing system that came with the Yaber K2s. This system worked to alleviate the common problem of having to manually tune and adjust your focus, keystone, and screen alignment every time you bumped or moved your projector by having the Yaber K2 do it for you.

This feature is still alive and well in the Yaber K3 Series. All you have to do is place the projector where you want it and let the Yaber K3 Series handle the rest. Focus, keystone, and screen alignment are all managed for you, and the Yaber K3 Series even features an intelligent obstacle avoidance system to easily project onto any surface at any time.

If you like the hands-on approach, then you can always use the remote control in order to adjust and fine-tune the result that you get with Yaber’s automatic tuning system, giving you complete control when you need it and fast results when you don’t.

Impressive connectivity features and more

Yaber

On top of this, the Yaber K3 Series also maintains the impressive array of connectivity options that you have with the Yaber K2s. This means that you still get the built-in TV dongle with access to over 7,000 different apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and many more. You still get the easy NFC tap option to quickly send content from your phone to the projector, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity options.

Additionally, the Yaber K3 Series also comes with voice command options, allowing you to control it without needing to manually get up and connect anything yourself. Instead, the Yaber K3 Series handles it all for you.

Take your viewing experience to the next level

As you can see, while the Yaber K2s was an incredibly effective projector, the Yaber K3 Series improves upon it in a large variety of different ways, from picture and audio quality to better performance all around.

If you’ve been considering getting a projector for your own home or are no longer satisfied with an older projector and have been considering upgrading, then now is an excellent time to do just that.

The K3 is priced at $499 in the USA and €599 in Europe. The K3 Pro (with a subwoofer) is priced at $599 in the USA and €649 in Europe. Both are available on the Yaber official website now.