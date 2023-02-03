Xpeng is expanding its footprint in Europe, looking to broaden its horizons beyond China - where the previous Xpeng P7 launched in 2020 - and Norway which saw the processor in 2021. Spreading its reach to include Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, the new Xpeng P7 is a serious-looking executive sedan/saloon, positioned to rival the Tesla Model S.

That might be a cheap comparison, but these models bear something of a resemblance. That resemblance is Jaguar, with those prestigious long and low lines reflected in the design of both the Model S and this newer Chinese alternative.

That's not to knock any of the models we mentioned, because the Xpeng P7 is a great-looking car. There's strength in the rear quarter and we love the way the sides flow into the rear wheel arches. It's classic saloon stuff, and despite having a badge you might not immediately recognise, it's a car that's worth a second glance.

Looking through the front windscreen, the white interior of the model unveiled in Stockholm, Sweden, has that unavoidable Tesla interior comparison; the reliance on software Xpeng develops itself for the infotainment system - and an avoidance of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay at this point in time - and the vent-free air conditioning system again carry that Tesla ring.

But there the comparisons pretty much end and the Xpeng P7 has a lot going for it. The charging port isn't a flap that looks like it was adopted from an old combustion model, instead it slides away into the car to expose the CCS charger. There are recessed door handles and an exterior littered with cameras to feed the Xpilot autonomous driving system.

But the design pièce de resistance, is the button to open the trunk. It's set into the rear fender and looks like a parking sensor, so you barely even notice it's there. Of course, you can power it open from the key fob, but when you need it manual opening, it's a cleverly-integrated solution.

The interior of the Xpeng P7 shows off enough quality and the thing that's likely to delight is the lack of trim options. The options list is tiny, because you essentially get everything from the heated front and rear seats to the glass roof, about the only option you can pick is for the uprated 860W Dynaudio sound system.

If you did want a little more from the Xpeng P7, there is a special edition, called the Xpeng P7 Wing Edition, which has wing doors, so you can really make a statement when you get out of the car.

But the important details about this car are the performance specs. It supports up to 175kW charging, which means you can go from 10-80 per cent in 29 minutes. The range of the rear-wheel drive version is 357 miles (576km) while the all-wheel drive version is 313 miles (505km).

There are some impressive performance stats too, with the AWD version doing 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds, with Brembo brakes to bring you back to a halt again.

The interior display is 14.96-inches in the centre and 10.25-inchs behind the steering wheel, with a 3D user interface and a voice assistance. Xpilot offers driving, parking and safety features autonomously, while there's an app to give you features when outside the car.

The car was pre-production when we got to sample it and it looks great, with ample quality in the interior from what we've seen. But we have no idea how it drives or how that infotainment system will perform. But with a price starting from €49,990 - and a warranty covering 5 years as standard, extended to 7 years if you buy one in 2023. The Xpeng P7 is available to order today, if you live in one of the regions where it is available.