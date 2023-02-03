The Xpeng G9 is the flagship electric SUV from the Chinese carmaker and it launches alongside the Xpeng P7, part of the company's plan to expand its reach across Europe, starting in Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

The Xpeng G9 exhibits typical SUV lines and with this category of car out-selling all others, this is the model that Xpeng would probably expect to garner the most interest. But as a flagship model, the bar is set high, along with a starting price is €57,990.

While that's a pretty lofty price, it comes in cheaper than something like the BMW iX3 and while Xpeng might not have BMW's established brand, you do get quite a lot of car for your money. That's because Xpeng doesn't really have an extras list - you get pretty much as standard, especially when it comes to creature comforts.

There are a couple of options to choose from, whether you want standard or long range, whether you want air suspension and the 2150W Dynaudio speaker system. But things like the huge panoramic sunroof are standard, as is a lot of the other kit.

From the exterior, the bottom half of the car looks solid, while the top looks lighter. There are some interesting details subtly applied here, like inside the headlights, you'll find patterns that look a lot like the keys on a piano. It's a dab of sophistication in what could be a brute of a car.

But it's not a brute. The interior offers plenty of refinement, with plenty of leg and head room, luxuries like heated and ventilated seats, which massage and recline, even in the rear. There's sound insulation to impart that sense of luxury, while there's plenty of storage too. There's 660-litres in the rear and 71-litres in the frunk.

What most people will notice when they slip into the Xpeng G9, however, is the screen for the passenger. While the driver gets to view the 14.95-inch central display, there's a privacy filter on the passenger screen, designed to stop the driver being distracted. Seated behind the wheel, you can't see what's on that display, so you won't spend your time looking over at it.

The whole setup is powered by the Snapdragon 8155, part of Qualcomm's automotive platform, and it means that the passenger can change settings, watch entertainment and whole lot more, without having to disturb anything that's happening in view of the driver.

There's also a range of technologies with the interior and exterior of this car packed with sensors of all types, powering the Xpilot autonomous driving system which also incorporates safety features and hands-off parking.

So it's a fully-specced electric SUV, but what you'll really be wondering about is the range. There are three models - the standard range offering 286 miles (460km), the long range 354 miles (570km). Both of these are rear-wheel drive, while there's an all-wheel drive performance model too. The performance model has a range of 323 miles (520km), but there's more power, meaning it will do 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

On top of those specs, the Xpeng G9 will support up to 300kW charging, which make this one of the fastest charging electric cars on the road. Whether you'll be able to find a charger to charge at that rate is a different question, but at least you're future-proofed!

The Xpeng G9 is available in those Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands with orders now open. Prices start at €57,990, with the performance model costing €71,990.