Key Takeaways An affordable price and a lot of technology makes the Xpeng G6 a viable alternative to the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

There’s a big reliance on touchscreen tech, with many features and functions only available via an overly complicated menu system.

The Xpeng G6's performance and range add to what it offers, with the only real drawback being a lack of awareness of the Chinese brand.

It takes time to build up a brand. Look at the likes of Lexus and Genesis. Both soldier on despite facing an uphill battle against the competition, with much of it increasingly coming from China. The G6 is one of several cars by newish Chinese brand Xpeng adding to the pressure, which isn’t quite up there at the premium end of the spectrum but offers value and a lot of tech instead. A bit like US automaker Tesla in other words, with the main thing being nobody really knows about Xpeng. Yet.

On paper, the range is tempting, with models to suit all needs from the likes of the Xpeng PR and Xpeng P7 sedans supplemented by the bigger G9 SUV and X9 MPV. Fancy something somewhere in-between that might wean you off that Tesla fixation? Well, I think the Xpeng G6 could be a decent starting point with a look and feel that is decidedly inspired by the Model Y.

The Xpeng range is steadily rolling out across Europe, with right-hand drive electric cars set to appear in the UK later in the year. And, what you get with the Xpeng G6 is an impressive package. It comes in one of five colors, including the dazzling orange seen here. Add in a standard specification that looks like incredibly good value plus lots of comfort, and it’s certainly tempting. There doesn’t appear to be any corner cutting here either, as the Xpeng G6 even boasts 800-volt charging architecture more commonly seen by Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia, but also Porsche too, for example.

Xpeng G6 Recommended The Xpeng G6 is a credible attempt to produce a SUV that rivals the Tesla Model Y. It offers great value and has a kit list that's very good on paper. It’s let down a bit by the over reliance on touchscreen tech and there’s a lack of buttons and switches for even basic tasks. Nevertheless, the Xpeng G6 is pretty perky in the all-wheel drive guise seen here and there’s a decent amount of range too. Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 87.5 kW / 476 hp 0-60mph 4.1 seconds Torque 660 Nm Top Speed 130 mph Pros Packs a lot of punch for the money

Performance is all you?ll need even in one drive mode

Solid range and efficiency leaves nothing to worry about Cons Lack of physical buttons and heavy reliance on touchscreen

The looks are a little on the pedestrian side of things

Interior practicality and build needs some refinement

Price, specs, and availability

The Xpeng G6 looks like it’ll be good value when right-hand drive cars hit the UK later in the year, with a starting price in the region £43,000 (nearly $56,000). Given the level of standard features that come with any of the three variants, the rear-wheel drive Standard Range (around $46,000), the rear-wheel drive Long Range (just over $50,000) and the Performance seen here, the Xpeng G6 is certainly going to be competition for the Tesla Model Y and looks-wise, both are pretty standard issue SUVs. Exact pricing is yet to be confirmed by Xpeng for the UK market, however.

Design and Build

Bold and brash in the right color

Maybe it’s a concerted effort by Xpeng to try and stand out from the crowd, but my G6 looked very loud in its bright orange finish. It managed to frazzle my eyes even in dark and dreary wet weather. Compared to that, other colors in the Xpeng portfolio make the G6 look a little characterless as a result.

When it comes to the curves, the design is workmanlike rather than edgy, with everything looking like a decent amount of thought has been put into it. However, it is a little generic. There are occasional design curios, like the black trim that runs around the wheel arches that helps to provide a bit of contrast against the orange paint job. The alloys are nice, though standard fare, but come shod with a quality set of Michelins that add further value to the appearance.

It managed to frazzle my eyes even in dark and dreary wet weather.

There are flecks of trim where the front fender and front door meet, while the front and rear ends are eye-catching, but feel a little like variations on a theme that we’ve all seen on other SUVs before. However, the Xpeng G6 seems nicely setup for its target market, with a high-riding stance that allows for easy access front and rear. It’s all capped off with a more than accommodating trunk area.

The interior lowdown

Comfortable and heavy on the tech

I remember being hugely impressed at the comfort levels of the BYD Seal, and I feel much the same about the Xpeng G6. The highlight for me has to be the leatherette seats, which in the front are very forgiving and work to great effect when you’re sitting in them for a few hours straight. Seating in the back is similarly comfortable and there’s space too.

I’m not quite so taken with the look of the steering wheel, which has a whiff of 'simulator' about it for some reason. This also features control options that are mystifying to interpret. The reason for this is mainly because most of my interactions with the car and its controls had to be done via the 15-inch landscape-oriented infotainment screen. I know plenty of folks who would be infuriated by the way it works and, essentially, this boils down to carrying out any kind of in-car or on-the-go function.

It's frustrating not being able to adjust the direction of cool air vents without accessing a visual menu on the screen.

Full marks to Xpeng for producing a system that’s responsive and generally works well. However, it's frustrating not being able to adjust the direction of cool air vents without accessing a visual menu on the screen. Ditto, the door mirrors. Other core controls are either hidden inside menus or, in the case of the A/C, presented on the side of the main screen in small fashion. The same goes for some of the graphics on the display in front of the wheel, with an effect that’s a little like trying to look at your smartphone screen while you’re driving down the highway.

I think some tweaks are needed inside the Xpeng G6, but overall, it’s a great place to be with a panoramic glass roof delivering lots of light to both front and rear occupants. There’s a substantial sound system too, with 18 speakers and nearly 1,000 Watts of output. Add in dual wireless phone chargers and all-electric seat adjustment and the Xpeng G6 is mostly a success, save for some slightly clumsily styled door cards and a few overtly plastic trim fittings.

The technology breakdown

Too smart for its own good

As I’ve mentioned above, one of the best and also one of the worst things about the Xpeng G6 is its over-reliance on touchscreen technology. The 15-inch screen looks good and functions well, but I’d like to see more simplicity in its layout. Everyday core controls are a chore to tweak and, as is often the case with cars that offer this way of working, I frequently tend to just put up with settings rather than try to fiddle with them while driving.

The 15-inch screen looks good and functions well, but I’d like to see more simplicity in its layout.

This is most annoying when there’s some good stuff worth exploring, but it’s all bubbling under the surface. The drive modes, which include Standard, Eco, Sport and even an All-Terrain option, should be up-front and easy to set up, especially on the move. They’re not. I felt like the Xpeng G6 had plenty to offer, but I’m just not sure how close I got to exploring all of its potential.

Considering I was driving the all-wheel drive model, this seemed like a wasted opportunity. So, same levels of tech please, just executed in a rather more practical fashion, Xpeng. If I was going to buy this car, I’d also want to hang on for a planned update, which will see that infotainment system gain compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Battery, range and performance

Clever and efficient too

If I thought the Xpeng 6 was okay to look at, then it’s similarly acceptable on the driving front too. The car you see here is the all-wheel drive Performance car, but it has to be said that the SUV isn’t scarily quick in the speed department. I’m usually someone who’s more concerned about taking it easy and considering where I’m going to charge next, so the 87.5kWh battery with its 285 horsepower twin motors and ample levels of torque feels about right for me. If I put my foot down it was easy to see the Xpeng G6 living up to the 6.7 second 0-62mph time without too much trouble.

Range is good too, with a European WLTP figure of 354 miles stated. Thanks to the smarter 800-volt architecture, the Xpeng G6 can be charged at speeds of up to 280kW, so I can rest easy on the battery replenishment front with 10 to 80 percent gained in around 20 minutes or so. I got to drive the car in Holland, so I can’t vouch for its ability on twisty mountain roads, but around Utrecht in horrendously wet weather the Xpeng G6 was solid and dependable. No more, no less.

Verdict

So, there we have it. The Xpeng G6 is a fine and dandy Tesla Model Y rival. Its biggest issue is, will a potentially huge US market be interested in another relatively obscure EV brand? More importantly, with import tariffs being what they are and potentially set to get higher around the world, the G6 and those other models might end up not being quite as good value as their specifications suggest.

It's hard to moan too much about the car itself, save for the rather irritating lack of physical controls, but that’s a common denominator across many new EVs these days. The looks are decent, though fairly pedestrian from most angles, but the interior is impressive, as is the overall build quality. I like the Xpeng G6 quite a lot, but I just don’t know if it has quite enough appeal to pull me away from the competition. Tesla can breathe easy, for now at least.