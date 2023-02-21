Xiaomi is getting ready to announce a new global range of phones but there's more to come from the Chinese company. One product that isn't getting as much attention as the phones is the Xiaomi Watch S2 and it's looking nailed on for a 26 February international unveiling.

That unveiling will take place during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and promises to be quite the hardware extravaganza. Alongside the arrival of the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 Pro, we're now expecting the Xiaomi Watch S2 to also debut after it appeared in a Malaysian regulatory database.

The Xiaomi Watch S2's arrival in the SIRIM database, spotted by GizmoChina, suggests that a launch is imminent. Carrying the model number M2207W1, the watch is expected to have the same specifications as the model that's already on sale in China. If that's the case, we can look forward to there being two models; one coming with a 42mm case and the other a 46mm one.

Both models will feature an AMOLED screen and Sapphire crystal to make sure that scratches aren't too much of a concern. The 46mm model's 12 days of battery life (7 days on the smaller version) on a single charge should be more than enough for most people as should the blood oxygen and heart rate sensors. A temperature sensor is also included.

Fitness fans can look forward to enjoying more than 100 different sports modes that can track a variety of fitness activities, while Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC support are also built in. Finally, water resistance of 5 metres will be enough for the odd splash and whatnot, but don't expect to go diving in this thing. It's no Apple Watch Ultra, that's for sure.

As for pricing, we'll just have to wait and see what Xiaomi has to say at Mobile World Congress before we can be 100% sure. Thankfully that means we only have to wait a matter of days.