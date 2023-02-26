Xiaomi has followed up its classic Watch S1 smartwatch with a new pro model with a bigger display and a few new features.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro was announced during the company's press conference at Mobile World Congress on Sunday. It increases the screen size over the currently available standard model, from 1.3- to 1.47-inches, although it uses the same display technology - AMOLED. The crown is rotatable, which the face is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass. The case diameter is 46mm.

The screen resolution is 480 x 480 (326 ppi), while brightness is rated at up to 600 nits. The watch case is made of stainless steel no matter whether you choose the silver or black variants.

Xiaomi

Like the standard S1, the S1 Pro is 5ATM water resistant, so can be worn while swimming. However, it's not a diver's watch so won't withstand too much pressure.

There is real-time tracking support for more than 100 sporting activities, such as outdoor jogging, cycling, and the aforementioned pool swimming. There are also running courses built into the watch itself, to encourage exercise, whether that be for beginners or the more experienced. It has sensors to measure heart rate, speed, distance and to assess other metrics, such as duration and intensity.

Sleep monitoring is also possible with the S1 Pro.

Coming with a 500mAh battery inside, the watch is said to be able to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Also, it can run for up to two days of normal use after just 10 minutes of charging time. It comes with a charging dock.

Contactless NFC payments can be made using the device, and it has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Voice assistant support is built in.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is available now from the brand's own online store for £299 in the UK. It is also available in other regions. We're just awaiting further details.

