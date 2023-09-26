Key Takeaways Xiaomi has launched a new smartwatch featuring Wear OS, offering access to Google apps and third-party apps on the Play Store.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon Wear 5+ Gen 1 processor, health sensors, and a stainless steel body with 5ATM waterproofing.

With a 1.43-inch display, a long-lasting battery, and affordable prices starting at £229, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is a great value option for smartwatch enthusiasts.

Xiaomi has launched a new smartwatch, and this one comes with something we've not seen from the popular tech manufacturer yet: Wear OS.

Xiaomi's previous smartwatch efforts have been built on the company's own proprietary (and quite limited) operating system designed to connect and work with Xiaomi (and other Android) phones.

This time out, the tech giant is seeking to appeal to a larger audience by delivering a watch that'll feature all the things that make Wear OS great. That includes Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Assistant, and access to all the third-party apps on the Play Store.

Xiaomi has - of course - added some of its own software tweaks, including the ability to track 150 different types of sport and around 20 preloaded watch faces.

More than a year after it was first announced, the Snapdragon Wear 5+ Gen 1 processors is starting to appear in smartwatches, and Xiaomi's latest Watch 2 Pro is one of them. If it's anything like the experience we had with the Ticwatch Pro 5, it'll be fast and battery-efficient.

The watch is equipped with all the health sensors you'd hope to find on a modern fitness tracker too. That includes an all-day heart rate sensor, an electrical sensor for additional heart-health tracking, plus the usual compass, barometric pressure sensor, and a dual-band five satellite GNSS sensor for accurate location and route tracking.

It's not just about tech specs though, it's built to last. Its case is made from stainless steel, and has 5ATM waterproofing to ensure that even if you take it swimming it'll be just fine. The crown on the side not only acts as a push button but can also rotate to navigate parts of the watch interface.

There's a 1.43-inch 600-nit display on the front boasting a resolution of 466 x 466, and the 495mAh battery should be more than enough to last a full day before needing a refill.

On the whole, it sounds like it'll be a great smartwatch, especially for the money. Xiaomi has announced the watch will be available at some point in the near future with prices starting at just £229 for the Bluetooth-only one, and £279 if you want the model with LTE connectivity.